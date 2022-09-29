Hard Rock Awakens Your Senses in Los Cabos
All-Inclusive Hard Rock Hotels have taken dining to the next level with a multi-sensory feeding frenzy called Awaken Your Senses.
Until recently, the experience was available only at the Hard Rock Hotel Punta Cana and Hard Rock Riviera Maya. Now, visitors staying at the Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos can participate in this all-encompassing entertainment journey.
Guests should be prepared to be taken away as they are transported around the world with dishes that are prepared exclusively for the experience.
The dinner is like a wine tasting in that dishes are paired with sounds, scents, sights and touch to create the multi-sensory event, which is truly a performance with walls coming to life, props an interactive table.
Guests can enjoy a variety of dishes served over six courses.
The culinary journey begins with an appetizer of bread served with sliced Iberian ham and parmesan cheese followed by the first course—freshly made Yorkshire pudding with crème fraîche, smoked salmon and black tobiko caviar.
The second course is risotto arancini with porcini mushroom extract served on a bed of roasted garlic Pomodoro sauce, grey cheese and a fresh black truffle slice.
Course three is Angus beef slow-cooked at a low temperature and served with a soft cloud of potato, onion rings and a garnish of au jus.
The fourth course is a Caribbean-style greater amberjack (kampachi) tiradito, and the fifth is a traditional “taco al pastor."
Dessert is called Chocolate Planet and is served over a candied puffed corn ground, stuffed with passion fruit mousse and finished with rosemary syrup.
Those interested in participating in “Awaken Your Senses” need to book in advance. The price is $175 per person for adults and $100 for children ages 6-12, and a minimum of four people are needed to book the experience, with a maximum of 12. There are two seatings available: one at 6:30 p.m. and another at 8:30 p.m. It is available every evening apart from Monday.
The Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos opened in 2019 and was purpose-built in the destination from the ground up. Guests can choose from a variety of room categories, including Deluxe Gold, Deluxe Platinum, Deluxe Platinum Swim-Up, Rock Royalty Deluxe Platinum, Junior Suites, Deluxe Family, Rock Suite Platinum Ocean View, Rock Suite Platinum Ocean Front, Rock Suite Platinum Rooftop Terrace, Rock Suite Swim-Up Ocean Front and Rock Star Suites.
In addition to the Awaken Your Sense experience, guests have access to eight world-class restaurants, never-ending cocktails, nightly entertainment and top-shelf drinks.
