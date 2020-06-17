Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City Poises for Reopening With Safe + Sound Program
The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City unveiled the Safe + Sound program, designed to provide its guests and staff with the highest levels of health and safety protocols once the property receives approval from the New Jersey government to begin welcoming guests again.
Highlights of the program include mandated masks for guests and staff that meet Center of Disease Control guidelines; temperature checks for guests and staff entering the property through thermal imaging technology; a newly created 100-plus member Safe + Sound Clean Team focusing on health and safety issues; increased quality of air circulation; and a partnership with the AtlantiCare help system, which will focus on contact tracing, training and telehealth.
“The Safe + Sound reopening plan and protocols have been developed in accordance with guidelines provided by Hard Rock International and adopt the Atlantic City Casino industry’s summary plan of proposed reopening protocols in effort to take a responsible and conservative approach in providing a safe, secure and fun environment,” said Jim Allen, CEO of Seminole Gaming and Chairman of Hard Rock International.
Through the program, social distancing requirements will be required in gaming and non-gaming areas.
Upward of 200 hand-sanitizer dispensers will available in all highly trafficked areas of the property.
Entry areas will be overseen by the security team, which will conduct temperature screenings.
The Safe + Sound Clean Team, whose members can be identified by their lime-green uniforms, will clean and disinfect surfaces throughout the property, with a focus on high-touch surfaces and common areas.
Additionally, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City acquired more than 1,000 new air filters, which will be repeatedly changed in common areas, with “100 percent outside air flow into the building, which increases the quality of air circulation,” the property said.
“Creating the Safe + Sound protocols, implementing detailed training programs and carefully cleaning the property will provide the most thorough and responsible approach in Atlantic City, providing good clean fun for all,” said Joe Lupo, president of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.”
