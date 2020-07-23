Hard Rock Hotel New York Celebrates New Construction Milestone
Hotel & Resort Patrick Clarke July 23, 2020
Hard Rock Hotel New York celebrated its latest construction milestone this week with a special "topping out" ceremony high above midtown Manhattan.
The 446-room property is slated to open to guests in 2022.
The latest achievement marks the completion of the fundamental framework atop the hotel's 35th-floor terrace. Representatives from Hard Rock, real estate developer Extell and construction company AECOM Tishman celebrated by hoisting the U.S. flag and hosting a socially distant luncheon and cake cutting ceremony as a thank you to everyone involved.
"While not the typical 'topping out' ceremony, we wanted to express our gratitude for the talent and expertise of our partners with this ceremony during these challenging times," Hard Rock International Chairman Jim Allen said in a statement. "We have no doubt Hard Rock Hotel New York will be a world-class destination in the heart of New York City."
Once completed, highlights of the 37-floor hotel will include a pair of entertainment venues, meeting spaces, all-day dining options, a Body Rock Fitness Center and a rooftop lounge with views of the Manhattan skyline. Guests can also expect plenty of fascinating Hard Rock memorabilia honoring musicians who have been inspired by New York City.
For more information on New York City
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS