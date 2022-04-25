Last updated: 01:57 PM ET, Mon April 25 2022

Hard Rock Hotel New York Makes Its Debut

Hotel & Resort Rich Thomaselli April 25, 2022

Hard Rock
The Rock Star Suite at the new Hard Rock Hotel New York (photo via Hard Rock International)

Where else would the Hard Rock Hotel New York be located than within steps of some of the greatest, most iconic music venues in the world?

Hard Rock International today announced the opening of the much-anticipated Hard Rock Hotel New York, squarely situated in midtown Manhattan near Radio City Music Hall, the Theater District and the city’s historic Music Row, where much of the world’s top talent recorded music at studios or bought equipment at music stores some point during their careers.

“New York City is one of the greatest cities in the world and we are honored to open our doors to locals and travelers looking for a best in class hotel, dining, and entertainment experience,” Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International, said in a statement. “Hard Rock has had a presence for decades in the City, but this location will deliver an entirely new experience from the brand that’s been synonymous with music and entertainment for over 50 years.”

Hard Rock Hotel New York will offer live music across all public spaces, including a groundbreaking brand partnership between Hard Rock International and Audacy, one of the largest broadcasters in the United States.

Hard Rock Hotel New York is home to an integrated Audacy Live state-of-the-art performance studio and entertainment hub. A series of recording sessions, live events and intimate performances from A-list artists will be featured on an ongoing basis.

The Venue on Music Row is the hotel’s show stopping feature with an extraordinary entertainment space spanning two floors inspired by New York from a bygone era when jazz clubs, speakeasies and dinner-theater performances reigned supreme. The Venue is set to be a must-visit destination, playing host to world class entertainment performances as well as fashion shows, after-parties and gala dinners for some of the city’s most sought-after moments.

The hotel will have 446 guest rooms and suites.

For more information and reservations, visit www.hardrockhotels.com/new-york.

