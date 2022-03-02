Hawaii Hotel Celebrates Lifting of COVID Restrictions With New Deal
Janeen Christoff March 02, 2022
Hawaii is removing its COVID-19 restrictions for domestic travelers starting March 25, and Outrigger Kona Resort and Spa is celebrating with a special offer.
Individuals arriving from the continental United States will no longer be required to create a Safe Travels account, show their COVID-19 vaccination status or take a pre-travel test when traveling to the Hawaiian Islands.
In honor of the occasion, Outrigger is running a limited-time special for guests staying a minimum of seven nights: Rates start at $179 per night when you use promo code 7DAYS.
Outrigger recently purchased the 509-room Kona resort property, which was previously the Sheraton Kona Resort & Spa at Keauhou Bay.
The resort features a dramatic landscape that covers 22-acres perched atop lava-rock cliffs. Guests will have access to an oceanfront pool and waterslide, a spa, a wedding chapel, a cultural center, a fitness center, a kids club, two restaurants and four indoor meeting venues as well as a 10,000 square-foot convention center.
