Hawaii Hotel Celebrates Lifting of COVID Restrictions With New Deal

Janeen Christoff March 02, 2022

Coastline of the Outrigger Kona Resort and Spa
Coastline of the Outrigger Kona Resort and Spa (photo courtesy Outrigger Hospitality Group)

Hawaii is removing its COVID-19 restrictions for domestic travelers starting March 25, and Outrigger Kona Resort and Spa is celebrating with a special offer.

Individuals arriving from the continental United States will no longer be required to create a Safe Travels account, show their COVID-19 vaccination status or take a pre-travel test when traveling to the Hawaiian Islands.

In honor of the occasion, Outrigger is running a limited-time special for guests staying a minimum of seven nights: Rates start at $179 per night when you use promo code 7DAYS.

Outrigger recently purchased the 509-room Kona resort property, which was previously the Sheraton Kona Resort & Spa at Keauhou Bay.

The resort features a dramatic landscape that covers 22-acres perched atop lava-rock cliffs. Guests will have access to an oceanfront pool and waterslide, a spa, a wedding chapel, a cultural center, a fitness center, a kids club, two restaurants and four indoor meeting venues as well as a 10,000 square-foot convention center.

