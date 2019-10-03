Last updated: 11:59 AM ET, Thu October 03 2019

HGTV Stars Chip and Joanna Gaines Opening New Hotel in Waco, Texas

Hotel & Resort Patrick Clarke October 03, 2019

Magnolia Market at the Silos, Waco, Texas
PHOTO: Magnolia Market at the Silos, Waco, Texas. (photo via Flickr/daveynin)

The former stars of HGTV's "Fixer Upper," Chip and Joanna Gaines have announced that their next project will be opening a boutique hotel in Downtown Waco, Texas.

The duo plan to convert a nearly 53,000 square-foot former county office building located just blocks from their Magnolia Market at the Silos. The hotel's opening is currently scheduled for 2021.

"Home is a feeling, created by and for the people you love and share your life with; it’s a state of being known and loved just as you are," Joanna Gaines wrote in a Magnolia blog post announcing the project. "That is our dream for this hotel—that it would serve as an extension of the way we feel about our own home and all it represents to us, and that every guest who comes to stay would experience that same sense of belonging and community."

Renovations on the project will begin this fall in partnership with Adventurous Journeys Capital Partners, a Chicago-based private real estate company with experience developing a handful of iconic and creative properties, including Soho House Chicago and The Pontchartrain Hotel in New Orleans.

Highlights of the three-story property will include a grand ballroom, a full-service restaurant, a rooftop terrace and a cafe, according to TODAY.

The couple said they'll be sharing progress updates in the coming months.

