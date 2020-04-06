Hilton, American Express Donate One Million Rooms to Medical Professionals
April 06, 2020
Hilton has teamed up with American Express to donate up to one million hotel room nights across the United States to medical professionals leading the fight against coronavirus on the front lines.
Starting next week on April 13, the hotel giant will make rooms available without charge to doctors, nurses, EMTs, paramedics and other frontline medical staff who need a place to sleep, recharge or isolate from their families through the end of May.
To coordinate the massive effort, Hilton is teaming with 10 associations that represent more than one million healthcare workers to provide access to the program, including the American Hospital Association, American Nurses Association and more.
“During this crisis, we have seen so many examples of medical professionals working in the most challenging circumstances, sacrificing their own needs for the greater good,” Hilton CEO Christopher J. Nassetta said in a statement. “They truly are heroes. We are honored to extend our Hilton hospitality to them during this difficult time.”
American College of Emergency Physicians president William Jaquis, MD, FACEP, said the room donation would be welcomed relief for the thousands of medical staff enduring long hours under challenging circumstances.
A variety of Hilton brands are participating, including Hampton by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, DoubleTree by Hilton and others. Nassetta said hotel owners around the country have been “eager to support their communities and be part of the solution.”
Earlier this month, the Las Vegas Sands also lent a helping hand by donating two million medical masks and 20,000 protective suits to healthcare professionals, first responders and nonprofit organizations in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
