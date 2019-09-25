Hilton Announces Canada Expansion Plans
Hotel & Resort Lauren Bowman September 25, 2019
Canada is seeing an upswing in tourism and Hilton is planning on capitalizing by adding more hotels from some of their trusted most brands – Canopy by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton and Tru by Hilton.
Already Hilton makes up about 22% of the hotel market in Canada with almost 70 hotels, made up of 8,000 hotel rooms. But plans to expand over the next four years will see an increase to these numbers.
Canopy by Hilton will make its debut in 2022 in Toronto – Yorkville. At the intersection of upscale retail shops and lively culture, the hotel aims to provide guests with experiences centered around the area both on and off the property. Canopy by Hilton is known for catering to their guests without charging for extras.
The Canopy by Hilton hotels are known for their bright and airy spaces, being inspired by their local neighborhoods and attention to detail. Other cities that are in the process of opening new Canopy by Hilton hotels are Hangzhou, China; Sao Paulo, Brazil; Paris – Trocadero and Quartier Latin, France; Venice, Italy; Madrid, Spain; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and more.
The Tapestry Collection by Hilton is still a fairly new channel for the brand. But with plans to open three hotels Moncton, Mississauga and Calgary it’s full-steam ahead for the chic and energetic hotel chain. While each location adds their own unique flair, it’s not uncommon to see these hotels in unique spaces – like in a converted 1922 fifty-eight room hotel at the Hotel Skyler Syracuse in New York; in centralized locations – like at The Graham Washington DC Georgetown in one of DC’s well-to-do neighborhoods; or with great views – like the Great Smoky Mountains at Black Fox Lodge Pigeon Forge in Tennessee.
Ten Tru by Hilton hotels are set to open their doors by the end of 2021. Many of these are located within the Ontario area. Tru by Hilton hotels offer a relaxing and comfortable environment at an affordable price with their well-loved amenities like the build-your-own “Top It” breakfast bar, digital check-in and the benefits of being a Hilton Honors member.
The All Suites Brands by Hilton has also announced plans for their 30th Canadian hotel - Homewood Suites by Hilton Ottawa Downtown. And the ever-growing Full Service and Focused Service brands - DoubleTree by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn and Hampton by Hilton – are also making plans for twenty-five new hotels throughout Canada.
For more information on Canada
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Lauren Bowman
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS