Hilton CleanStay Will Launch in June 2020
Hotel & Resort Janeen Christoff April 27, 2020
Hilton will introduce new cleaning procedures at its properties this June.
The Hilton CleanStay with Lysol Protection is a partnership between Hilton Hotels and RB, the maker of Lysol and Dettol, and is also done in consultation with the Mayo Clinic.
As coronavirus spreads, the rigorous cleaning system incorporates RB’s trusted know-how and scientific approach to cleaning practices and the Mayo Clinic’s Infection Prevention and Control team.
The goal of the program is to provide guests with assurance and peace of mind when they stay at any of Hilton’s 18 brands.
“Our first priority has always been the safety of our guests and Team Members,” said Christopher J. Nassetta, Hilton President and CEO. “Hilton CleanStay builds on the best practices and protocols we’ve developed over the last several months, allowing our guests to rest easy with us and focus on enjoying the unforgettable experiences we have to offer–while protecting our Team Members who are on the front lines of hospitality.”
RB’s experts in hygiene and disinfection leverage 130 years of experience.
“At RB we are committed to the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. It is imperative that we protect all consumers, today and in the days ahead as we all look forward to new ways of returning to work and leisure activities,” said Rahul Kadyan, EVP, North America, Hygiene/Home, RB. “We are excited to be working with Hilton and Mayo Clinic to bring this expertise and our unique product solutions to the Hilton CleanStay with Lysol protection program.”
Mayo Clinic will also bring its experience and expertise to the Hilton CleanStay with Lysol program.
“Personal safety is extremely critical as we re-open business and recreational activities around the globe,” said Stacey Rizza, M.D., a Mayo Clinic infectious disease specialist. “We are proud to bring Mayo Clinic’s expertise and knowledge to the COVID-19 response on a national and global scale. Mayo is looking forward to working with Hilton staff and advising them on the program protocol and training.”
The program, which is currently being finalized, will focus on developing several standards.
Hilton CleanStay Room Seal: Add an extra measure of assurance by placing a room seal on doors to indicate to guests that their room has not been accessed since being thoroughly cleaned.
10 High-Touch, Deep Clean Areas: Extra disinfection of the most frequently touched guestroom areas–light switches, door handles, television remotes, thermostats and more.
De-clutter Paper Amenities: Remove pen, paper and guest directory and supplement with digital or available upon request options.
Focus on Fitness Centers: Improved guidelines for disinfecting the hotel fitness center, possibly closing for cleaning multiple times daily and limiting the number of guests allowed in at one time.
Clean and Clean Again: Increase the frequency of cleaning public areas.
Guest-Accessible Disinfecting Wipes: Provide stations at primary entrances and key high traffic areas, for instance, a station to allow guests to wipe the elevator button before pressing.
Contactless Check-In: Hilton will double-down on its award-winning Digital Key technology for guests who desire to have a contactless arrival experience. Guests can check-in, choose their room, access their room with a digital room key and check-out using their mobile devices through the Hilton Honors mobile app at participating hotels. Hilton will continue to expand its Digital Key capabilities to common doors and access points throughout the hotels.
Innovative Disinfection Technologies: Hilton is exploring the addition of new technologies, like electrostatic sprayers–which use an electrostatically charged disinfecting mist–and ultraviolet light to sanitize surfaces and objects.
And throughout the new cleaning process, hotel Team Members will be provided with personal protective equipment and enhanced training designed to protect their well-being while continuing to deliver unmatched Hilton hospitality.
For more information on United States
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS