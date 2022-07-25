Hilton Launches 'It Matters Where You Stay' Campaign
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz July 25, 2022
Hilton has launched its first global brand platform showcasing the importance of the hotel stay, called “Hilton. For the Stay,” launching a campaign called “It Matters Where You Stay” to help introduce the new platform.
The campaign launches July 25 across the U.S. via TV outlets and later across other platforms, including social media. Other regions of the world, such as the U.K., will also be targeted in the campaign. Paris Hilton is a special guest for the campaign, while actor Catherine O’Hara provides voiceovers.
The campaign focuses on unique features of the hotel stay with Hilton, from pet-friendly travel options to the benefits of the Hilton Honors app and unique features, like Confirmed Connecting Rooms by Hilton.
“With ‘Hilton. For the Stay,’ we are more fully connecting our external customer marketing to our purpose – staking our rightful claim that Hilton owns the Stay,” said Mark Weinstein, Hilton’s chief marketing officer. “The idea of the Stay was incredibly natural to Hilton, and yet no one else was talking about it. As others tout the generic virtues of travel, minimize the role of the hotel and the hotel team members, and romanticize the destination, through our platform and the campaign it inspires, we’re reminding travelers that ‘It Matters Where You Stay’ and boldly affirming ‘Hilton. For the Stay.’”
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Join ALG Vacations® for our brand-new podcastPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS