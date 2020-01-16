Hilton Launches New Brand Called Tempo
Hilton has decided it’s time for Tempo.
The mega hotel operator has announced that its 18th brand will be called Tempo, described as an “approachable lifestyle brand curated to serve a growing segment of modern achievers.”
NELSON Worldwide was in charge of the design development of the project.
In an interview with TravelPulse, Phil Cordell, senior vice president and global head of new brand development, added some specifics to that description. He said that Tempo would offer “a little more” in many respects than the typical limited service brand. As a result, it will be a bit more expensive than similar brands, positioned in the Hilton portfolio between Hilton Garden Inn and Canopy as far as price.
Cordell said there is always room for a new brand as long as there is an unmet need or niche. He said research has shown that there is a group of modern adventure travelers “who want to make the best of their lives every day.” That means, said Cordell, balancing work and personal life and being more aware of things like the importance of sleep and nutrition.
The new brand, said Cordell, will attempt to help these travelers manage the rhythm of their lives—thus, Tempo. He said the brand will support guests in maintaining their at-home patterns and maybe even advance it a bit. That goal is evidenced in a partnership with Arianna Huffington’s Thrive Global behavior change platform which focuses on health, sleep and wellness. There will, for instance, be video on how to clear your mind when you go to sleep. And in the morning, there will be support in jump-starting the day.
As for the details, food and beverage will include a casual counter café for breakfast with items like smoothies and breakfast burritos. A Fuel Bar will open in the afternoon serving non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages, as well as small plates through the evening. There will be a program where local chefs will design menu items.
While Tempo is not targeted toward a specific demographic, said Cordell, he added that millennials “have us thinking about living our best lives.” Tempo is not about bringing the family and kids for a weekend, he said, but is more “subdued.” He expects that about 60 percent of business will be corporate, with leisure the rest. Locations will be in urban and “suburban/urban” locations with “a little bit of activity” around them like restaurants. Initially, Tempo will have locations in the Americas.
The first Tempo will open in 18 to 24 months. Cordell said there are 30 committed projects in New York, Boston, Atlanta, Phoenix, Maui and elsewhere—with 30 more in process. The goal is to grow rapidly once openings begin. All hotels will be newly built because of some “atypical” room design features. For instance, there will be a Get Ready zone, a space in the room where it might be possible to work or lay out a yoga mat. The bathroom will also be larger than usual and have some unusual characteristics, making it difficult to convert an existing building.
Tempo by Hilton is the company's most recently created brand. Others include Motto by Hilton—an affordable, lifestyle micro-hotel with a communal vibe in prime urban destinations; and Signia Hilton—the portfolio’s meetings and events brand.
