Hilton Launches New Hotel Brand, Spark by Hilton
Hotel & Resort Patrick Clarke January 11, 2023
Hilton has unveiled an all-new hotel brand in the premium economy space, launching Spark by Hilton.
The new brand, which already has "more than 100 deals in various stages of development across the U.S." and is expected to debut as early as this year, promises to meet the needs of travelers seeking value, quality and consistency, the hotel giant said.
Signature elements of Spark by Hilton will include "thoughtful simplicity, reliable service, unexpected touches and quality service." These elements will be experienced through multi-functional seating in public spaces, guestrooms with streamlined furniture, open closets, in-room refrigerators, multi-purpose work surfaces and bright bathrooms, helpful team members and convenient features such as 24-hour digital check-in and Hilton's Digital Key as well as access to a simple, complimentary breakfast, featuring premium coffee, juice and a signature bagel bar with spreads. The brand will also offer a 24-hour retail market for on-the-go travelers.
What's more, each hotel will be required to complete a full renovation of all guest-facing areas prior to joining the brand and Hilton family.
"Hilton has pioneered the hospitality industry as we know it today, and we continue to grow our portfolio as our guests’ and owners’ needs evolve. The debut of Spark by Hilton builds on that legacy of developing world-class brands as we work to serve any guest, for any trip occasion, anywhere in the world," Hilton president and CEO Chris Nassetta said in a statement accompanying Wednesday's announcement.
"In looking at the economy category, we saw a segment that has grown dramatically but lacks consistency, providing us an opportunity to deliver on the needs of this underserved segment of travelers," added Hilton's chief brand officer Matt Schuyler. "This breakthrough premium economy brand will deliver the essentials done exceptionally well for every guest, every time along with friendly service – ensuring all travelers can enjoy a great hotel experience where they feel truly cared for."
"Spark by Hilton was developed in close collaboration with our developer community, and we are thrilled by the positive feedback and excitement we have received to date," Alissa Klees, brand leader, Spark by Hilton, said in a statement. "In fact, we already have more than 100 deals in various stages of development across the U.S., with the first properties anticipated to open this year."
Upon opening, Spark by Hilton guests will also be able to benefit from Hilton's guest loyalty program Hilton Honors.
