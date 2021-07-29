Last updated: 10:35 AM ET, Thu July 29 2021

Hilton Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz July 29, 2021

Aerial view of the new Curio Curacao Resort
Aerial view of the new Curio Curacao Resort (photo via Hilton)

Hilton has released its second quarter results for this year, citing a path to recovery with capacities more than doubled from the same time last year.

According to the report, around 300 hotels were suspended during the first half of 2021, mainly located in the United State and Europe, whereas last year’s numbers were around 1,205 hotels. All hotels except 100 of them worldwide have opened as of June 30, 2021.

ADVERTISING

You May Also Like

Hilton Hawaiian Village Deluxe Suite King Room Hilton Offering Half-Off Stays at Hawaii Resorts Hotel & Resort

The luxurious new Hilton property, Conrad Tulum, in Mexico. Hilton Signs 3 New Luxury All-Inclusive Beachfront... Hotel & Resort

Guest room at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills Hilton Trims Daily Housekeeping at Most US Hotels Hotel & Resort

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Curio Collection Hilton Makes Big Bet on Las Vegas Hotel & Resort

Outdoor dining on riverwalk with lighting and trees Canopy by Hilton San Antonio Riverwalk: Modern Design in... Hotel & Resort

RevPAR, or revenue per available room, is an important metric to analyze hotel revenue. It increased 233.8 percent in the last three months compared to 2020’s numbers, while the last half year has seen a RevPAR increase of 23.2 percent.

Additionally, compared with last year’s secord quarter results, the company’s Adjusted EBITDA (or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) grew significantly from only $51 million to $400 million. Net income loss dropped from $432 million to $128 million, showing a recovery curve.

Infographic of Hilton's Q2 2021 Results
Infographic of Hilton's Q2 2021 Results (photo via Hilton)

"We are excited about our strong second quarter performance, which reflects our ongoing recovery from the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic The broader distribution of vaccinations and the easing of travel and other restrictions have allowed for renewed interest in travel and tourism, with families embarking on long-delayed trips, and businesses scheduling in-person meetings again,” said Christopher J. Nassetta, President & Chief Executive Officer of Hilton.

“While the pace of recovery varies by region, particularly with the uncertainty surrounding coronavirus variants, we expect continued strength in leisure demand and further upticks in business travel to drive continued resurgence in the back half of the year. We are also increasingly optimistic on our development, with net unit growth for the full year expected to be between 5.0 percent and 5.5 percent,” continued Nassetta.

In terms of development, Hilton is still going strong. Over the past three months ending June 30, Hilton opened 119 new hotels with a total of over 19,800 rooms. Hilton has recorded around 2,590 hotels in development totalling 401,000 rooms in 115 countries and territories, including 30 new countries and territories that did not previously have any existing Hilton properties.

To view the full report, please click here.

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz
Atlantis Paradise Island, Bahamas

Atlantis Paradise Island Unveils Pre- and Post-Cruise Offers

Atlantis, Paradise Island, Bahamas

gallery icon Exciting New Projects in Riviera Nayarit

Marriott International Enhances Human Trafficking Awareness Training

gallery icon Resort-Hopping In The Maldives

Accor Introduces “Worth the Wait” to Help Guests Redo Special Missed Moments

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS