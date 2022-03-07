Last updated: 12:10 PM ET, Mon March 07 2022

Hilton to Debut Curio Collection Brand in Galapagos Islands

Hotel & Resort Donald Wood March 07, 2022

Royal Palm Galapagos, Curio Collection by Hilton.
Royal Palm Galapagos, Curio Collection by Hilton.

Hilton announced a new franchise agreement to bring its Curio Collection by Hilton brand to the Galapagos Island of Santa Cruz.

Hilton struck a deal with Serinatura S.A. on the conversion of the Royal Palm Galapagos Hotel, which will remain owned and operated by its current management company, led by Diego Andrade Murtinho, while joining Curio Collection by Hilton.

Soon to be dubbed the ‘Royal Palm Galapagos, Curio Collection by Hilton,’ the property will represent the first international hotel brand name with a presence in the destination and adhere to the company’s global environmental, social and governance strategy.

The hotel is expected to join Curio Collection by Hilton in July, as it is currently undergoing a renovation plan that includes a refresh of the lobby, spa, guestrooms and dining options. The upgrades will complement the property’s sustainable architecture and design, with a continued focus on local sourcing.

“The signing of Royal Palm Galapagos marks a momentous milestone for Hilton, our Caribbean and Latin America portfolio and the brand, as we welcome the sustainability-focused property to our growing Curio Collection of more than 115 one-of-a-kind hand-picked hotels and resorts around the world,” Hilton senior vice president Juan Corvinos said.

“Nestled in a life-changing destination, this picturesque boutique hotel will offer guests a truly unique travel experience while continuing to protect and preserve the destination’s ecosystem,” Corvinos continued.

The 160-hectare estate is adjacent to the Galapagos National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and immerses guests in a pristine natural environment on Santa Cruz. The island is one of the most important within the archipelagos and is home to Tortuga Bay, the Charles Darwin Research Station and a port for ecologically responsible cruising.

Last month, Silversea Cruises christened the 100-guest Silver Origin in San Cristobal, Galapagos Islands. The godmother was Johanna Carrión, a conservationist and permanent resident of the Galápagos Islands.

