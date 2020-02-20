Hotel Groups Are Waiving Coronavirus Cancellation Fees
February 20, 2020
In view of the ongoing health crisis in Greater China, where the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) originated in the Hubei province at the end of 2019, many major hotel operators have put provisions in place for guests who had already booked travel into or out of the affected region but are now deterred by fears of contracting the infection.
Citing the health and safety of both their guests and employees as their top priority, major hospitality brands have offered to waive cancellation or booking modification fees as the epidemic continues to evolve unpredictably.
While eligible time periods and certain conditions may vary by company, with bookings through at least the end of February may wish to contact their hoteliers to inquire about making changes to their reservations at no charge. The following are some major brands with properties in operation throughout the region and the exemptions they’re currently offering to clients.
Accor Hotels
Accor’s cancellation fee waiver for booking modifications and cancellations remains in effect through March 31, 2020, for:
—Guests traveling to OR from Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Macau SAR, or Taiwan, China
Further guidance for those seeking to modify or cancel their reservations can be found here.
Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts
A spokesperson confirmed that, at this point in time, Four Seasons is waiving cancellation fees through March 31, 2020, for:
—Guests traveling to any Four Seasons hotel and resort in the Asia Pacific region
—Guests traveling from Greater China to any Four Seasons hotel or resort globally
Hyatt
Hyatt is waiving cancellation fees through February 29, 2020, for the following stays:
—Greater China guests with reservations at Hyatt hotels globally
—All guests with reservations at Hyatt hotels in Greater China
A Hyatt spokesperson conveyed, “We are considering extending the cancellation waiver period, given situation continues to rapidly evolve and will provide an update to affected guests as soon as possible.”
Guests who booked directly through Hyatt’s official channels can call the nearest Hyatt Global Contact Center, with region-specific contact details available here. Those who booked through their travel agents or other third-party services should contact their booking provider.
Hilton
Having twice extended the eligible dates, Hilton is currently providing modification and cancellation fee waivers on stays and arrivals through March 31, 2020, for:
—Guests with travel planned to any Hilton-branded property in Greater China
—Guests who plan to travel from Greater China to a Hilton-branded property globally
Regional guest assistance contact information can be found here.
Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG)
Business Traveller reported that now through February 29, 2020, IGH is allowing changes or cancellations to booking, free of charge, for:
—Guests traveling to OR from Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Macau SAR, or the Taiwan region
* This is applicable to bookings made directly through the hotel, at ihg.com, on the IHG app or through the IHG Central Reservations Centre
Marriott International
In an updated statement, Marriott has just announced an extension of the date through which it will waive cancellation fees to March 15, 2020. This applies to:
—Guests with reservations at hotels in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Macau SAR, and Taiwan
—Guests from Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Macau SAR, and Taiwan traveling outbound to other Marriott destinations globally
Radisson Hotel Group
A spokesperson for Radisson confirmed that the group has extended its cancellation policy for the following reservations with a check-in date through February 29, 2020:
—Guests who have made room reservations in any of Radisson Hotel Group’s hotels in China
—Guests originating from China to any of Radisson Hotel Group’s hotel globally
Cancellation is free of charge regardless of booking channel. Guests may contact individual hotels directly or go online to complete a contact form.
Wyndham Hotels and Resorts
Wyndham issued an online statement confirming that it will waive all cancellation and reservation change penalties through February 29, 2020, for:
—Guests traveling to or from China with direct bookings or stays at any Wyndham hotels
—Guests traveling from China to any global Wyndham-branded hotels
