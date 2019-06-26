Hotel Industry Unites to Fight Human Trafficking
Hotel & Resort Mia Taylor June 26, 2019
The American Hotel & Lodging Association is embarking on a new national campaign aimed at uniting the hospitality industry around a single, comprehensive approach to fighting the issue of human trafficking.
The campaign, No Room for Trafficking, was kicked off at roundtable event that brought together industry leaders, government partners, law enforcement and national trafficking prevention partners.
AHLA President and CEO, Chip Rogers, said the goal of the new effort is to send a message that human trafficking is not tolerated in the hotel industry.
“Thanks to our dedicated associates, our industry already has a strong record of combatting trafficking and supporting survivors. There is still much more to do, and our commitment to training and education will continue to make a difference,” said Rogers.
Rogers added that the hotel industry has long recognized the critical role it plays in ending the scourge of human trafficking, and through innovative techniques and employee training, the industry has continually worked to identify, report and stop instances of human trafficking.
Since human trafficking networks often rely on legitimate businesses (many in the tourism supply chain) to sustain their illicit and illegal operations, hoteliers are uniquely positioned to identify and disrupt this terrible practice, AHLA said in a statement.
Hoteliers can play an important role in combatting trafficking through raising awareness, improved coordination with law enforcement, and ongoing workforce training, the statement added.
The No Room for Trafficking campaign includes four core pillars to bring the hotel industry together and build upon current efforts:
—Elevate issue awareness through increased education, resources and training for all hotel employees;
—Assess protocols, procedures, and technologies to confirm training effectiveness and employee vigilance;
—Educate by developing strategic intervention and disruption strategies to identify and report suspected trafficking situations; and
—Support by furthering partnerships with leading national human trafficking and law enforcement organizations to establish industry standards and support survivors.
As part of the campaign, AHLA is providing new resources and materials for members, including the following:
—Action Plan for hoteliers to implement that includes training staff on what to look for and how to respond; displaying human trafficking indicator signage; establishing a companywide policy; ongoing coordination with law enforcement; and sharing success stories and best practices.
—Companywide anti-trafficking policy template for members who may not already have a policy in place that incorporates key elements and recommendations from AHLA partners End Child Prostitution and Trafficking (ECPAT-USA) and Polaris.
—Strategic partnerships with leading national prevention partners including ECPAT-USA, Polaris, Businesses Ending Slavery and Trafficking (BEST), SafeHouse Project, the D.C. Rape Crisis Center, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and many others.
—Member Resource Guide that provides information on ways to implement the AHLA action plan, including where to access employee training and partner resources, downloadable signage, strategies to connect with law enforcement, ways to report instances of trafficking and how hotels can support survivors.
In addition, AHLA in partnership with the Asian American Hotel Owners Association (AAHOA), is preparing to hose a series of regional events throughout the year leading up to Human Trafficking Prevention Month in January.
The events are designed to further raise public awareness and facilitate collaboration with policymakers, law enforcement and hoteliers on best practices for policies, procedures, and training to enhance human trafficking prevention efforts.
On World Day Against Trafficking in Persons (July 30) AHLA will also launch a Member Day of Action, providing a social media platform for hoteliers across the country to showcase their participation in the No Room for Trafficking campaign by hosting employee training seminars, pledging to complete the AHLA Action Plan, and collaborating with national prevention partners to and helping to raise awareness.
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Mia Taylor
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS