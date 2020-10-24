Hotel Spotlight: Louisville’s Galt House Hotel
Louisville, Kentucky’s Galt House Hotel completed an $80 million renovation this summer, renovating its rooms, lobby and restaurants to prepare for the future of the city’s tourism industry.
The Galt House Hotel is one of the city’s most prestigious hotels. Named after the first owner, Dr. W.C. Galt, a Galt House has stood alongside the historic Ohio River in Downtown Louisville since 1835 as a place not only to rest one’s head but to make friends, have fun and give back.
“The Galt House represents Louisville's history. While we say it's ‘legendary,’ this isn't just a catch phrase the property uses, as it was never designed to simply be just a hotel. The Galt House was built by Mr. Schneider for Kentucky and travelers throughout the U.S. to have a place to meet and instill camaraderie,” said Scott Shoenberger, President and CEO of the Al J. Schneider Company, the hotel’s parent company.
“When the hotel was re-developed by Mr. Schneider in 1972, Louisville's waterfront stood as abandoned and barren; he envisioned The Galt House as 'the people's hotel' and a renaissance of Downtown Louisville. Mr. Schneider was proud of the history, culture and Louisville community and one of his other goals was to get the city center back to the river where it had originated.”
With such a positive influence on the city itself, it’s no wonder that the hotel is also committed to giving back to its community.
Schoenberger cited many different charitable organizations the hotel has helped—such as the Career Acceleration Network - Greater Louisville, Kosair Charities, the Ronald McDonald House, the American Heart Association and “Jesus and a Job”—in addition to providing the local churches with important infrastructures such as roofs and ramps. The annual AHA Heart Ball will be hosted at the hotel in 2021.
With the completion of its renovations, Schoenberger is hopeful for the future of this historic monument to Louisville’s development: “Our hopes are for the hotel to remain the central social hub of Louisville for small and large congregations. An all-inclusive hotel experience that offers guests reasons not to leave and welcomes anyone through its doors. We are the hotel that serves all, where everyone feels welcome, a part of the local community, provides the true 'Louisville' and Kentucky experience from the level of design, approachable and friendly service, restaurant and bar experiences, views, artwork, and supporting our local businesses.”
