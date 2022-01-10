How Playa Hotels & Resorts Focuses on Health and Safety
Hotel & Resort Playa Hotels & Resorts Codie Liermann January 10, 2022
In the spring of 2020, companies throughout the travel industry began implementing new initiatives to take health and safety protocols to the next level. No one could have imagined how long the coronavirus was going to stick around, but hotels, cruise ships, planes and other areas of the industry continue to incorporate these initiatives almost two years later.
For Playa Hotels & Resorts, it’s the Safe Stay Promise, and it’s implemented at all the hotels and resorts throughout Mexico, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic.
Guests visiting the properties can expect to find several protocols that have become second nature over the past year, such as mask wearing, frequent temperature checks and social distancing. Keeping a distance at the resorts is usually no problem, as many of them are spacious and provide plenty of room for guests to find their own areas.
The spaces that may not have originally provided a way to social distance have been re-imagined. Dining venues, pool decks and entertainment venues have been reconfigured to allow for more space between parties.
When it comes to disinfecting, every area is thoroughly sanitized throughout the day, and high traffic areas in the common spaces at the resorts are sanitized and cleaned hourly.
Visitors hoping to explore the destination surrounding the resort they’re staying at can also rest assured they’ll be in safe hands, as all local partners for transportation and excursions are required to implement the same health and safety protocols that Playa uses at the properties.
From the smallest details (disinfecting luggage as it arrives at the resort, taking temperatures, etc.) to the larger ones (reconfiguring sitting areas), Playa Hotels & Resorts has the health and safety initiatives implemented in a way that allows guests to feel safe and enjoy their vacations the way they always would.
Whether it's family vacations in Montego Bay or adults-only getaways in Playa del Carmen, Playa caters to travelers of all sorts, connecting them with well-known brands they can trust.
To learn more about the Safe Stay Promise, contact a travel advisor or visit www.playaresorts.com/safe-stay-promise.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on Playa Hotels & Resorts, Mexico, Jamaica, Dominican Republic
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Codie Liermann
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS