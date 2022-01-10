Last updated: 08:00 PM ET, Mon January 10 2022

How Playa Hotels & Resorts Focuses on Health and Safety

couple enjoying a meal at Hyatt Zilara Cancun
A couple enjoying a meal at Hyatt Zilara Cancun. (photo via Playa Hotels & Resorts)

In the spring of 2020, companies throughout the travel industry began implementing new initiatives to take health and safety protocols to the next level. No one could have imagined how long the coronavirus was going to stick around, but hotels, cruise ships, planes and other areas of the industry continue to incorporate these initiatives almost two years later.

For Playa Hotels & Resorts, it’s the Safe Stay Promise, and it’s implemented at all the hotels and resorts throughout Mexico, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic.

Guests visiting the properties can expect to find several protocols that have become second nature over the past year, such as mask wearing, frequent temperature checks and social distancing. Keeping a distance at the resorts is usually no problem, as many of them are spacious and provide plenty of room for guests to find their own areas.

Poolside at Hilton La Romana, An All-Inclusive Adult Resort, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
Poolside at Hilton La Romana, An All-Inclusive Adult Resort, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo courtesy of Playa Resorts)

The spaces that may not have originally provided a way to social distance have been re-imagined. Dining venues, pool decks and entertainment venues have been reconfigured to allow for more space between parties.

When it comes to disinfecting, every area is thoroughly sanitized throughout the day, and high traffic areas in the common spaces at the resorts are sanitized and cleaned hourly.

Visitors hoping to explore the destination surrounding the resort they’re staying at can also rest assured they’ll be in safe hands, as all local partners for transportation and excursions are required to implement the same health and safety protocols that Playa uses at the properties.

Deluxe partial ocean view room at Hilton La Romana Resort & Water Park
Deluxe partial ocean view room at Hilton La Romana Resort & Water Park. (photo via Playa Hotels & Resorts)

From the smallest details (disinfecting luggage as it arrives at the resort, taking temperatures, etc.) to the larger ones (reconfiguring sitting areas), Playa Hotels & Resorts has the health and safety initiatives implemented in a way that allows guests to feel safe and enjoy their vacations the way they always would.

Whether it's family vacations in Montego Bay or adults-only getaways in Playa del Carmen, Playa caters to travelers of all sorts, connecting them with well-known brands they can trust.

To learn more about the Safe Stay Promise, contact a travel advisor or visit www.playaresorts.com/safe-stay-promise.

