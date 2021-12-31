Where To Stay in Playa del Carmen
Janeen Christoff December 31, 2021
Playa del Carmen awaits those who want to escape the winter blues and warm up with some sun and fun. For those who had a hectic holiday or endured crowded airports and or canceled flights, it's the perfect time for a beach vacation.
Playa Hotels & Resorts properties in Playa del Carmen provide the ultimate adult experience with access to the city's famous Fifth Avenue and the Riviera Maya's beautiful beaches.
Hilton Playa del Carmen
The Hilton Playa del Carmen is an all-inclusive, adults-only escape. The hotel is just steps from Fifth Avenue as well as the beach and features new suites, restaurants, bars and more.
There are more than 500 suites that feature private balconies, double-jetted tubs and rainfall showers. Guests can also book suites that are on the beach or with swim-up access to the pool.
While at the resort, guests enjoy an Olympic-size lap pool, a relaxation pool, rooftop tennis courts and the beautiful SPAzul with a wide range of body treatments and a massage menu.
Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen
Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen offers up another adults-only paradise. Guests choose from a variety of room types from beachfront walk-outs to oceanview. There is an Aura Spa, two pools and 10 restaurants.
The lush grounds offer views of the Caribbean, and guests can keep busy with a variety of activities. Daily events include a roster of games, adventurous outings, fitness pursuits and more.
The Yucatan Resort Playa del Carmen
The just-opened Yucatan Resort Playa del Carmen began welcoming guests in May 2021. The resort, part of Hilton's Tapestry Collection, is a 60-room boutique resort located along Fifth Avenue in the heart of Playa del Carmen.
Highlights for guests include the rooftop pool, the resort spa and the El Mural International buffet with a wide range of a la carte items.
Staying at the hotel combines the best of the charming town of Playa del Carmen as well as all the amenities of the beachfront Hilton Playa del Carmen such as the private beach, water activities, tennis, the spa, pools and more.
Contact a travel advisor to learn more about these properties or to start planning your vacation.
