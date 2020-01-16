How Some Hotels Are Celebrating Chinese New Year
January 16, 2020
The Lunar New Year (popularly known as “Chinese New Year” by many in North America) is celebrated in many parts of Asia, and several hotel brands with roots on the continent are joining in the festivities at their global properties.
Many well-known hospitality brands originate in China, or have strong connections to China, and the following properties have planned promotions, events and celebrations to welcome the Year of the Rat on January 25.
The Peninsula New York will host a Lion Dance at the main entrance at 10:00 AM on January 25. A special a la carte menu will be offered in Clement or Gotham Lounge from January 19 through January 26, offering Chinese favorites like duck spring rolls, Shanghai-style braised pork belly and dim sum.
Guests can also take advantage of the Renew & Revive Spa Journey from Subtle Energies at The Peninsula Spa, which includes an aromatic foot soak, choice of body scrubs, a facial and a massage, which comes with a glass of Champagne and poolside bento box lunch.
The Langham, New York, Fifth Avenue is offering 20 percent off the cupping ritual at Chuan Body + Soul. The Chuan Spa brand was created by Langham Hospitality Group in Hong Kong and bases treatments on which of the five Chinese elements are most necessary for individual guests. Treatments also include a traditional elemental tea service.
Guests visiting Mandarin Oriental, New York can stop by The Aviary NYC for a traditional Thai tea service from January 24 – 26. The hotel will also host a Lion Dance and hand out cabbage, which symbolizes prosperity.
Overnight guests born in the Year of the Rat can stop by Asiate for a complimentary Chinese New Year dessert or cocktail or book the limited-time “Year of Opulence” massage in the spa.
The Peninsula Chicago is offering a Chinese New Year dinner at Shanghai Terrace with Cantonese specialties including a Dim Sum Trio, Truffle Scallop Hot & Sour Soup, Australian Red Abalone, Traditional Peking Duck, Steamed Chilean Seabass and Shanghai Terrace Beef Tenderloin. This special New Year prix fixe is available January 24 through January 31.
At The Lobby, guests can enjoy afternoon tea on January 25 with Chinese New Year themed sweet and savory treats such as chrysanthemum sesame cookies, pineapple jam golden nugget cookies, mango pudding, salmon tartlet and scallion gougere.
Guests at afternoon tea will also be treated to an authentic Lion Dance, where children can "feed" lettuce to the lion for good luck.
The hotel will be decorated with red lanterns and festive decor, including red flowers and tangerine trees in the lobby. The hotel's facade will also be illuminated in red, which represents Joy and Luck in Chinese culture. Overnight guests on the evening of January 24 will receive a large chocolate coin in a red envelope.
The Langham, Chicago is hosting Chinese New Year Tea from January 22 through January 28.
Served daily in The Pavilion, the tea includes an assortment of sandwiches such as Miso Marinated Tofu and Char Siu Shrimp, Honey Sichuan Cured Bacon, Chinese Five Spice Duck Breast; scones with lemon yuzu curd, orange marmalade and Devonshire cream, plus desserts such as Passion Fruit Ginger Macaron and Pomegranate Black Sesame Tart.
At Mandarin Oriental, Boston, there’s a special Chinese New Year Afternoon Tea on offer in the hotel’s lobby, including a champagne toast, loose-leaf tea blends and Asian-inspired sweet and savory nibbles. The Afternoon Tea is available Saturdays and Sundays through February 9, and required reservations can be made by contacting the hotel.
Hotel guests and members of the Fans of MO program can purchase a Chinese New Year festive hamper, which will include egg rolls and traditional rice cakes, plus a panda chopstick set and rice wine. Guests born in the Year of the Rat receive a 25 percent discount on the hamper and a complimentary appetizer or dessert in Bar Boulud between January 24 and February 13.
The hotel will also be offering the limited-time Year of the Metal Rat Treatment in the spa, a full body massage both based on the principles of traditional Chinese medicine and featuring the five elements: wood, fire, earth, metal and water.
The Mandarin Oriental, Washington D.C. is decking out the lobby for the New Year, and guests checking in on January 25 will receive a lucky red envelope with a $2 bill inside. Overnight guests on January 23 can join in the annual Chinese New Year Celebration, with drummers and a lion dance, plus passed canapés and tea at 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.
During the month of January, guests who were born in the Year of the Rat will receive a complimentary dinner at the newly opened Amity & Commerce restaurant.
There’s also a lion dance to be seen at Mandarin Oriental, Miami on January 25, in addition to dim sum and red envelopes as part of a new digital campaign. MO Bar + Lounge will also offer a menu of dim sum and Chinese New Year-inspired cocktails.
