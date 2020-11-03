How This Black-Owned B&B Helped Reshape a Miami Neighborhood
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz November 03, 2020
The historic Black neighborhood of Overtown in Miami, close to Little Havana and the American Airlines Arena, was once known as “the Harlem of the South,” a bustling city-within-a-city with a distinct culture. Today, the neighborhood is getting a well-needed rejuvenation with a little help from a local bed & breakfast.
The Copper Door B&B is the passion project of Jamila Ross and Akino West, who transformed the Demetree Hotel, the neighborhood’s historic hotel once owned by the controversial figure Jimmy Demetree, into a unique and inclusive B&B experience.
“We hope that by revitalizing historic buildings like the former Demetree Hotel and promoting cultural tourism by creating a local’s perspective for Miami tourists, that we can shed new hope and light on Overtown, once commonly referred to as ‘The Harlem of the South,’” explains Ross, who got her feet wet by running a successful Airbnb property out of the home that she and West share in Buena Vista.
The couple renovated The Copper Door with modern design elements that mix in with the historic building’s original features, such as terrazzo floors, crown molding, hardwood floors and the mosaic-tiled entryway. The 22 rooms each have their own individual themes, but all keep in line with the historic Floridian flair, with geometric and floral-patterned wallpaper and bamboo furniture.
Looking to revitalize the area through the bed & breakfast, Ross and West have added art exhibits in the lobby highlighting the works of local Black artists and creatives. They have made partnerships with local businesses such as Argyle Coffee Roasters and Laundrify to help connect the community’s businesses together.
Both Ross and West come from culinary backgrounds and have over thirty years’ experience in the hospitality industry, working with some of the most celebrated chefs in the world and at some of the best restaurants.
Adding their culinary expertise to the bed & breakfast was crucial. With the COVID-19 pandemic, though, there were some challenges to traditional restaurant dining. Rosie’s was born.
Rosie’s, named after Ross’s mother, is a cozy pop-up breakfast eatery; all of its food is to-go only, featuring delicious breakfast food with Italian and Southern-American inspiration. It has won Discover Card's Eat-It Forward Grant, which has helped it to expand its hours and continue using local vendors.
The Copper Door now offers touchless check-in and affordable long-term stays. Reservations begin at $105 per night. For more information, please visit CopperDoorBNB.com.
For more information on Miami
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS