How to Book the Ultimate St Barts Villa Vacation

There is little disputing that St Barts is one of the hottest luxury travel destinations in the Caribbean. This eight-mile-long mountainous tropical island features 16 idyllic beaches, Michelin-star quality restaurants, some of the most chill beach clubs in the Caribbean, a chic French vibe wherever you go, and one of the Caribbean’s most charming waterfront cities, the capital of Gustavia.
The island is often referred to as the St Tropez of the Caribbean. There is no shortage of things to see, do and experience here from the hedonistic jazz brunches at Nikki Beach and GypSea, to sunning on unspoiled beaches such as Saline and Gouverneur. Visitors can also explore the fabled harbor town of Gustavia with its high-end boutiques and world-class restaurants. For luxury travelers, St Barts checks all the boxes.
When visiting the island, most travelers choose to stay in one of the hundreds of luxurious private villas that dot the hillsides as the handful of small luxury hotels on the offer less than 300 bedrooms in total.
In St Barts, you’ll find much more availability in villas than you will in the top hotels, especially during peak travel times such as Thanksgiving, New Year's, President's Day, Spring Break, and Easter.
WIMCO Villas and St Barts Properties are the leading villa rental companies with offices on St Barts. They were both purchased by Nocturne Luxury Villas in 2021 and have now merged into one powerhouse villa rental company. The combined company now has more than 50 villa specialists, concierges and travel coordinators to serve the travel agent community and its clients—and they know all there is to know about travel to St Barts.
Travel Agent Bookings Are Welcomed
WIMCO St Barth Properties loves to work with travel agents. The company is the exclusive Virtuoso supplier of villa rentals in St Barts and also works closely with travel agents affiliated with all of the top travel agent consortia. Their mission is to consult with advisors to find the perfect villa for your client from their portfolio of more than 400 luxury villas, and then arrange every detail of the trip, so they don’t have to. Special Offer for Travel Agents for Festive Bookings
If your client rents a villa with WIMCO in St Barts for a stay between December 15, 2023, and January 7, 2024 – you will earn the standard travel agent commission, plus we will mail you an Amazon Gift Card as thanks.
—$500 gift card for bookings up to $99,999
—$1,000 gift card for bookings over $100,000
In addition, if a client purchases Travel Insurance from Generali through WIMCO, we will send 50 percent of the commission we earn back to you.
Your client will receive 24/7 concierge service and complimentary damage waiver insurance with coverage up to $5,000.
The Best of the Best Villas
Of special note, in St Barts, the company has assembled a collection of 30 rock star villas from four to eight bedrooms in size called the Special Reserve Collection. With these villas, clients have a private chef who will prepare breakfast each day, and gourmet foods and beverages are pre-stocked in the villa on the day they arrive. Even better, the company offers complimentary late-night taxi service to and from Gustavia for clients staying in these villas.
Why book with WIMCO St Barth Properties?
Not only does WIMCO St Barth Properties represent the finest portfolio of luxury villas for rent on St Barts, and boast an extraordinary concierge team that will take care of your client’s every need; they will also book all international and local flights or ferries required to get to St Barts, as well as arrange rental cars, airport arrivals service, make restaurant reservations and set-up special experiences.
Terms and Conditions
—Effective Monday, January 30, for any new St Barts villa reservation that includes 7 or more nights within the Dec 15 —Jan 7 timeframe
—Offer expires on Friday, April 28, 2023.
—Dollar value of the booking does not include service charge and tax
—Travel agent must have brought the client to WIMCO directly, without an intermediary
—Gift cards will be processed at the same time as commission payments, after the client checks out
Offer code: TAFestive23
