Hyatt Completes Acquisition of Dream Hotel Group
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz February 02, 2023
Hyatt completed its acquisition of Dream Hotel Group today, February 2, bringing twelve lifestyle hotels and twenty-four long-term management agreements for future openings to the global hospitality powerhouse’s portfolio, including lifestyle brands Dream Hotels, Unscripted Hotels and The Chatwal.
The hotels are located across the world, from Doha to Saint Lucia to Las Vegas and Nashville. Each property builds upon the entertainment and nightlife offerings of each destination to provide unique stays for travelers.
Dream Hotels will be listed under the Hyatt’s Boundless Collection, while The Chatwal and Unscripted Hotels properties will be part of Hyatt’s Independent Collection.
“Hyatt’s acquisition of Dream Hotel Group represents an exciting chapter in our asset-light growth as we expand our lifestyle offerings, providing global travelers with an increased number of elevated experiences – now, and in the future,” said Mark Hoplamazian, president and chief executive officer, Hyatt. “Together, we will carefully preserve the spirit and individual identities of the sought-after Dream Hotel Group hotels while adding the commercial strength of Hyatt’s marketing and sales channels, all united under the World of Hyatt loyalty program.”
Dream Hotel Group’s founder, Sant Singh Chatwal, will continue his ownership of four currently open hotels and two hotels currently in development. The group’s CEO Jay Stein is now Head of Dream Hotels at Hyatt.
“Hyatt has a proven track record of preserving what makes lifestyle hotels special and is the ideal new home for our growing Dream Hotel Group brands,” said Sant Singh Chatwal, chairman and founder, Dream Hotel Group. “As an owner of Dream Hotel Group properties, I look forward to the next part of our journey, and I am confident there is a bright future ahead for our hotels, owners, guests and team members as part of the Hyatt family.”
Comments
