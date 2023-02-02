Last updated: 11:14 AM ET, Thu February 02 2023

Hyatt Completes Acquisition of Dream Hotel Group

Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz February 02, 2023

Dream Hotel Group
Dream Midtown Exterior (photo via Dream Hotel Group)

Hyatt completed its acquisition of Dream Hotel Group today, February 2, bringing twelve lifestyle hotels and twenty-four long-term management agreements for future openings to the global hospitality powerhouse’s portfolio, including lifestyle brands Dream Hotels, Unscripted Hotels and The Chatwal.

The hotels are located across the world, from Doha to Saint Lucia to Las Vegas and Nashville. Each property builds upon the entertainment and nightlife offerings of each destination to provide unique stays for travelers.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
U.S. President Joe Biden.

President Biden Highlights Efforts to Eliminate Travel-Related...

Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, California

US Travel Outlines Policies to Grow, Boost Industry

SkyMiles, American Express, credit card, Delta App, Delta Air Lines

Delta and Amex Now Offer 15 Percent Savings on Flights for...

Southwest Airlines jet at Salt Lake City International Airport, Utah.

Southwest Airlines Announces New Vice President, Board Member

Dream Hotels will be listed under the Hyatt’s Boundless Collection, while The Chatwal and Unscripted Hotels properties will be part of Hyatt’s Independent Collection.

“Hyatt’s acquisition of Dream Hotel Group represents an exciting chapter in our asset-light growth as we expand our lifestyle offerings, providing global travelers with an increased number of elevated experiences – now, and in the future,” said Mark Hoplamazian, president and chief executive officer, Hyatt. “Together, we will carefully preserve the spirit and individual identities of the sought-after Dream Hotel Group hotels while adding the commercial strength of Hyatt’s marketing and sales channels, all united under the World of Hyatt loyalty program.”

Dream Hotel Group’s founder, Sant Singh Chatwal, will continue his ownership of four currently open hotels and two hotels currently in development. The group’s CEO Jay Stein is now Head of Dream Hotels at Hyatt.

“Hyatt has a proven track record of preserving what makes lifestyle hotels special and is the ideal new home for our growing Dream Hotel Group brands,” said Sant Singh Chatwal, chairman and founder, Dream Hotel Group. “As an owner of Dream Hotel Group properties, I look forward to the next part of our journey, and I am confident there is a bright future ahead for our hotels, owners, guests and team members as part of the Hyatt family.”

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz, TravelPulse
Sandals Halcyon Beach

New Beachfront Accommodations at Sandals Halcyon Beach

Sandals Resorts

Playa Announces Management of Mexico's Seadust Cancun Family Resort

How to Book the Ultimate St Barts Villa Vacation

gallery icon 24 New Hotels and Resorts Opening in the Caribbean and Mexico In 2023

Vacation Rental Bookings Rise in January 2023

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS