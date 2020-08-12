Last updated: 10:55 AM ET, Wed August 12 2020

Hyatt Continues Brand Expansion Into Canada

Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz August 12, 2020

Exterior of Hyatt Place Toronto/Mississauga Center
PHOTO: Exterior of Hyatt Place Toronto/Mississauga Center. (photo via Hyatt)

Hyatt announced August 12 its expansion into Toronto, Canada with the official opening of the Hyatt Place Toronto/Mississauga Centre.

“We are excited to introduce Ontario’s first Hyatt Place hotel to the Mississauga area,” said General Manager, Celso Thompson. “With our smartly designed social spaces, including adaptable, state-of-the-art meetings and events spaces, and guestrooms with separate work and sleep areas, guests can easily multitask and accomplish what they need to do while on the road.”

MORE Hotel & Resort
couple enjoying a meal at Hyatt Zilara Cancun

Work and Learn From Paradise With Playa Hotels & Resorts

Holiday Inn Express Atlanta Galleria-Ballpark Area

IHG Reports Signs of Recovery After Its Slide in 2020R...

Marriott sign.

Marriott Introduces New Content on Digital Platform for...

The new hotel is located directly outside of downtown Mississauga, Toronto’s business district, which is close to the Pearson International Airport, Square One Shopping Center and more. It’s also a close drive to Niagara Falls, Playdium and Canada’s Wonderland.

“The opening of Hyatt Place Toronto/Mississauga Centre is an important step in expanding Hyatt’s brand presence throughout Canada,” said Rodahl Leong-Lyons, Hyatt’s regional vice president of operations and sales for Hyatt Place and Hyatt House hotels in Canada. “The Hyatt Place brand is on a terrific trajectory – its growth illustrates the success of the select service model as this brand continues to create value for our guests and owners.”

The Hyatt Place Toronto/Mississauga Centre features 123 spacious guestrooms with separate spaces for work and sleep, complimentary breakfast, a bar serving Starbucks drinks as well as alcoholic beverages, free Wi-Fi, a business area with shared computers, 12,458 sq. feet of event space, a fitness center and a heated indoor saltwater pool. The hotel is also pet-friendly and welcomes both cats and dogs.

World of Hyatt members can earn 500 bonus points on their stay at this property now through November 30, 2020. For full details, please click here.

Visit Hyatt Place Toronto/Mississauga Centre's website to learn more.

For more information on Toronto

For more Hotel & Resort News

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS