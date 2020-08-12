Hyatt Continues Brand Expansion Into Canada
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz August 12, 2020
Hyatt announced August 12 its expansion into Toronto, Canada with the official opening of the Hyatt Place Toronto/Mississauga Centre.
“We are excited to introduce Ontario’s first Hyatt Place hotel to the Mississauga area,” said General Manager, Celso Thompson. “With our smartly designed social spaces, including adaptable, state-of-the-art meetings and events spaces, and guestrooms with separate work and sleep areas, guests can easily multitask and accomplish what they need to do while on the road.”
The new hotel is located directly outside of downtown Mississauga, Toronto’s business district, which is close to the Pearson International Airport, Square One Shopping Center and more. It’s also a close drive to Niagara Falls, Playdium and Canada’s Wonderland.
“The opening of Hyatt Place Toronto/Mississauga Centre is an important step in expanding Hyatt’s brand presence throughout Canada,” said Rodahl Leong-Lyons, Hyatt’s regional vice president of operations and sales for Hyatt Place and Hyatt House hotels in Canada. “The Hyatt Place brand is on a terrific trajectory – its growth illustrates the success of the select service model as this brand continues to create value for our guests and owners.”
The Hyatt Place Toronto/Mississauga Centre features 123 spacious guestrooms with separate spaces for work and sleep, complimentary breakfast, a bar serving Starbucks drinks as well as alcoholic beverages, free Wi-Fi, a business area with shared computers, 12,458 sq. feet of event space, a fitness center and a heated indoor saltwater pool. The hotel is also pet-friendly and welcomes both cats and dogs.
World of Hyatt members can earn 500 bonus points on their stay at this property now through November 30, 2020. For full details, please click here.
Visit Hyatt Place Toronto/Mississauga Centre's website to learn more.
For more information on Toronto
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS