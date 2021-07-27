Hyatt Expands Lifestyle and Luxury Brands
July 27, 2021
Hyatt Hotels Corporations has announced July 27 the growth of several of its luxury and lifestyle brands, with more than 35 properties to open from this year through 2022.
Several of these properties have already opened this year, including the Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas, the Alila Napa Valley, which was also Hyatt’s 1,000th hotel opening, and the Alila Hinu Bay in Salalah, Oman. The Andaz Bali opened earlier in April, while several domestic hotels opened in the Hyatt Centric and Thompson Hotels brands.
Alila expects to open three new hotels in Malaysia, China and the Maldives by 2022, while the Andaz brand will expand with four new hotels, with two in China, one in Prague and another in Toronto.
Other new hotels set to open across the globe include 12 new Hyatt Centric hotels, 5 new Park Hyatt hotels, 5 new Thompson Hotels brand properties and the Caption by Hyatt Beale St. Memphis.
“The growth of these lifestyle brands is reflective of the current demand for authentic leisure travel experiences,” said Crystal Vinisse Thomas, Global Brand Leader, Lifestyle & Luxury Brands for Hyatt. “Hyatt is committed to delivering thoughtful and immersive stays and experiences in top-tier destinations all over the world to meet the needs of our guests as they begin planning vacations again.”
Currently, travelers who stay at Hyatt hotels can take advantage of two offers. Guests who book a qualifying hotel stay can use the code “PRIDE” to receive up to 20 percent off their stays throughout the rest of the year. Additionally, more than 850 Hyatt hotels around the globe are offering a Choose Your Adventure, Choose Your Offer sale, with up to 25 percent savings for reservations booked by July 30, 2021 for stays through September 30, 2021.
