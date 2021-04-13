Hyatt Announces Plans for Caption by Hyatt Development in Memphis
Hotel & Resort April 13, 2021
WHY IT RATES: — Integrated into a historic building in old Memphis, the new Caption by Hyatt Memphis is expected to open in 2022, and will be an upscale lifestyle hotel with a distinct neighborhood feel and an eclectic contemporary-meets-urban industrial aesthetic. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into a joint venture (JV) agreement with Carlisle LLC for a Caption by Hyatt hotel in Memphis, Tennessee. The Caption by Hyatt brand is grounded in a commitment to caring for people and place, and creating connections between them.
“We’re excited to bring the Caption by Hyatt brand to Memphis, a brand that is truly committed to embracing the evolving needs of today’s traveler. We are confident this hotel will deliver on creating a welcoming space where both travelers and locals can hang out, be themselves, and feel connected to the community,” said Crystal Vinisse Thomas, Hyatt’s global brand leader, lifestyle and luxury brands. “Hyatt is committed to growing in places that matter most to our guests, World of Hyatt members and owners, and with the Caption by Hyatt brand, we have the opportunity to expand our footprint in a way that reflects the brand’s commitment to being truly of the community—not just in it. At Caption by Hyatt hotels, the people make the place, and we’re excited to see that come to life in Memphis.”
Located at One Beale Street and adjacent Hyatt Centric Memphis Beale Street, which is set to open on April 15, Caption by Hyatt Memphis is expected to debut in 2022 and will be integrated into the historic main building of Wm. C Ellis & Sons Ironworks and Machine Shop, one of the earliest and longest-running businesses in Memphis. The historic building will house the hotel’s ground and second floors, and a new 136-guestroom tower will rise above offering guests spectacular views of the Mississippi River and city skyline.
The Caption by Hyatt brand’s signature marquee will adorn the hotel’s dual entrances, leading avid travelers and locals into the all-day, multi-functional lounge space, Talk Shop. The double-height lounge will be enveloped by the historic building’s original heavy timber framing, decorative brick walls, archways and clerestory windows. At Caption by Hyatt Memphis, Talk Shop will include an expansive patio and double-height beer garden that will be incorporated into the building’s historic, decorative façade on Front Street—with locally driven tap beer offerings that will showcase the best beverages of the region, open fire-pits, exposed brick, and existing metalwork, Caption by Hyatt Memphis will have an unmistakable neighborhood feel. Caption by Hyatt Memphis will work with Memphis-area purveyors and suppliers, making every effort to support local and minority-owned businesses whenever possible.
"Carlisle is deeply rooted in the local Memphis community, and our properties reflect those roots. Just like our soon to open Hyatt Centric Memphis Beale Street, the Caption by Hyatt brand is aligned with our vision to truly make Memphis a world-class destination for business and leisure travelers, as well as residents,” said Senior Vice President of Development & Asset Management Stephen Kallaher, Carlisle LLC. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to collaborate again with Hyatt to introduce the Caption by Hyatt brand to Downtown Memphis and we look forward to providing guests and locals with authentic, fresh experiences and new opportunities for meaningful connections.”
Caption by Hyatt Brand Primed for Global Growth
With additional projects underway around the world, including Shanghai, Caption by Hyatt hotels will combine the design and comfort of an upscale, lifestyle-forward hotel with the self-guided options of a select-service property. Further, the brand can flex and adapt to suit the needs of different locations and markets, offering a more sustainable approach to design and operations. Destined for urban and downtown markets and lifestyle mixed-use developments, the Caption by Hyatt brand is redefining hospitality by embracing the evolving needs of people and places and allowing them to make Caption by Hyatt hotels their own. Offering dynamic, welcoming spaces for those who seek meaningful conversations, Caption by Hyatt hotels will encourage guests and locals to embrace self-expression in a space that delivers on experience and connection. The Caption by Hyatt brand is committed to hiring diverse talent, vendors, artisans, and suppliers in the community, giving each Caption by Hyatt hotel its own authentic expression of place.
“We are focused on expanding the Caption by Hyatt brand footprint globally with the hope of building our business in key urban and downtown locations, including emerging neighborhoods and mixed-use lifestyle centers, where we can best extend care while also making a positive impact on our guests and communities,” said Jim Chu, Hyatt’s executive vice president of global franchising and development. “There’s incredible excitement surrounding the Caption by Hyatt brand, and we look forward to collaborating with new and existing owners and operators to bring managed and franchised Caption by Hyatt projects to fruition. As a fellow owner, Hyatt is deeply committed to helping owners and operators fully tap the power of the Caption by Hyatt brand in an effort to achieve operating excellence and ultimately drive revenue.”
With a signature marquee sign above each hotel’s main entrance, Caption by Hyatt hotels will be distinct and at the same time have an unmistakable neighborhood feel. Anchored by an eclectic contemporary-meets-urban industrial style, each property will feature a playful layering of colors, textures, and hand-drawn graphic art. At Caption by Hyatt hotels, animated social and food-and-beverage spaces with tech-forward features—like digital check-in, digital keys, and mobile-order foodservice—unite for a seamless and efficient guest experience.
At the heart of the Caption by Hyatt brand experience will be the brand’s food and beverage concept, Talk Shop, that will serve as a lively welcome area, all-day lounge and workspace, coffee shop, eatery, grab-and-go artisanal market and cocktail bar. Menus will feature locally-inspired all-day items and regional favorites with locally sourced ingredients in a spirited and upbeat setting.
For more information, visit captionbyhyatt.com.
SOURCE: Hyatt press release.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Memphis, Tennessee
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS