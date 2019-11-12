Last updated: 11:50 AM ET, Tue November 12 2019

Hyatt Hotels Launches New Single-Use Plastic Waste Reduction Initiatives

Hotel & Resort Donald Wood November 12, 2019

hotel soap, toiletries, hotel bathroom
PHOTO: Hotel toiletries have historically been provided in small plastic bottles. (photo via E+ / HowardOates)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced Tuesday it is launching a series of initiatives to reduce waste at its properties around the world.

Joining a long list of other companies in the travel industry making similar changes, Hyatt will be introducing large-format bathroom amenities and reducing single-use water bottles by June 2021.

Trending Now
Eco-Friendly Travel
Surfasana retreat in the Dominican Republic.

New Dominican Republic Retreat Blends Surfing, Yoga and...

Destination & Tourism
Globe On Moss In Forest

New Report Says Travel Industry Must Come Together Now to...

Features & Advice
Dr. Megan Morikawa, Director of Sustainability for Iberostar

Global Hotel Chain Leads the Way On Sustainable Seafood...

Hotel & Resort
Hurtigruten, Roald, Amundsen

Hurtigruten Leads in the Sustainability Movement With Cutting...

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

The hotel giant revealed plans to replace traditional small bottles of shower gel, shampoo, conditioner and lotion with large-format bathroom amenities, increase the number of water stations and serve water in carafes or other containers for meetings and events.

“At Hyatt, our purpose – we care for people so they can be their best – guides all business decisions, including our global sustainability framework, which focuses on using resources responsibly and helping address today’s most pressing environmental issues,” Hyatt CEO Mark Hoplamazian said in a statement. “Plastic pollution is a global issue, and we hope our efforts will motivate guests, customers and, indeed, ourselves to think more critically about our use of plastic.”

Many Hyatt properties have already been introducing additional efforts to avoid single-use water bottles, including in-house water bottling plants that reuse glass bottles and in-room filtered water spouts.

In addition, Hyatt has been distributing reusable bottles to guests at resorts such as Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa, Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Miraval Arizona and Miraval Austin.

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Chic Cabaret & Restaurant

gallery icon Immerse Yourself in Food, Fun at TRS Turquesa Hotel's CHIC...

Palladium Hotel Group

Universal Orlando Announces Opening Date for Dockside Inn and Suites

Where to Stay and What to Do at Art Basel 2019

Airbnb Rolls Out New Safety Features

Bonvoy Helps Boost Marriott's Direct Bookings

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS