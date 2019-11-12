Hyatt Hotels Launches New Single-Use Plastic Waste Reduction Initiatives
Hotel & Resort Donald Wood November 12, 2019
Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced Tuesday it is launching a series of initiatives to reduce waste at its properties around the world.
Joining a long list of other companies in the travel industry making similar changes, Hyatt will be introducing large-format bathroom amenities and reducing single-use water bottles by June 2021.
The hotel giant revealed plans to replace traditional small bottles of shower gel, shampoo, conditioner and lotion with large-format bathroom amenities, increase the number of water stations and serve water in carafes or other containers for meetings and events.
“At Hyatt, our purpose – we care for people so they can be their best – guides all business decisions, including our global sustainability framework, which focuses on using resources responsibly and helping address today’s most pressing environmental issues,” Hyatt CEO Mark Hoplamazian said in a statement. “Plastic pollution is a global issue, and we hope our efforts will motivate guests, customers and, indeed, ourselves to think more critically about our use of plastic.”
Many Hyatt properties have already been introducing additional efforts to avoid single-use water bottles, including in-house water bottling plants that reuse glass bottles and in-room filtered water spouts.
In addition, Hyatt has been distributing reusable bottles to guests at resorts such as Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa, Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Miraval Arizona and Miraval Austin.
