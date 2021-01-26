Hyatt Now Offering Free COVID-19 Tests in All Latin American Hotels
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz January 26, 2021
Hyatt announced that all nineteen of its properties in Latin America, including those in Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America, will now offer free COVID-19 tests to guests returning or traveling to the United States.
The free on-property testing is an extension of Hyatt’s Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment, which includes protocols on mask-wearing, social distancing and sanitization. This new extension makes Hyatt the first major hotel company to offer widespread COVID-19 tests.
The tests include the rapid antigen or PT-PCR tests, which are in accordance with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control guidelines. Two guests per guestroom traveling to the U.S. may receive a free test, though minimum length-of-stay requirements vary by hotel.
Guests can also purchase the required tests and have them administered on-property for a fee.
Some of the participating properties are the Hyatt Ziva Cancun in Mexico, the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar in the Bahamas and the Grand Hyatt Rio de Janeiro in Brazil.
Guests can also take the advantage of saving up to 60-75 percent off their stays at most of these resorts when booked from now until February 3, 2021, with Hyatt’s 2021 Kickoff Sale. This sale is valid for stays through December 30, 2021.
