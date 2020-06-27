Hyatt Sets Reopening Plan for Caribbean All-Inclusives
Hyatt Hotels is set to get back to business with its all-inclusive properties in the Caribbean with a phased, regional reopening approach.
The news was first reported by the Caribbean Journal.
The lodging giant will start by reopening four properties on July 1—the Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, the Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, both of which are in Montego Bay, Jamaica.
On July 22, Hyatt’s pair of all-inclusive properties in the Cap Cana enclave of Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic will reopen—the Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana and the Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana.
Those two resorts had just opened in late 2019 before shuttering amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Hyatt’s Caribbean all-inclusive portfolio is owned and operated by Playa Hotels and Resorts.
“We look forward to introducing new and exciting all-inclusive lifestyle experiences, providing the very best vacations with the highest safety standards for both our guests and our resort team members,” Kevin Froemming, Playa Hotels & Resorts’ Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, said in a statement to the Caribbean Journal.
Playa has developed a new safety plan called “Playa Safe Stay.”
“As we prepare to reopen our resorts, there is no higher priority than the health and safety of our guests and associates,” said Gregory Maliassas, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Playa Resorts Management. “We have been working diligently for months on implementing new procedures and policies as part of Playa Safe Stay to ensure that a vacation at any Playa resort exceeds our guests’ expectations of both safety and fun.”
Hyatt will also open two of its all-inclusive resorts on the Pacific coast of Mexico—the Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, which will relaunch July 15, and the Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, scheduled to reopen on Sept. 24.
