Iberostar Selection Playa Mita Earns LEED Certification
Hotel & Resort Iberostar Hotels & Resorts TravelPulse Staff August 11, 2022
Grupo Iberostar announced, after a long and demanding evaluation process, that its Iberostar Selection Playa Mita hotel, in the Riviera Nayarit (Mexico), becomes the first beach resort in Latin America with the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification, granted by the United States Green Building Council (USGBC).
This 5-star holiday resort was awarded the GOLD category, with a rating of 71 points, endorsing and recognizing all the indoor and outdoor spaces that make it a luxury resort that operates sustainably and respects the environment.
“In Grupo Iberostar, we continue to move towards sustainable tourism from design and construction to the sustainable operations of our complexes. Through these actions, we work towards our goal of promoting a business model that allows us to offer responsible tourism experiences while satisfying the highest standards in the experience we offer to our customers," says Fernando García, Chief Resources Officer of Grupo Iberostar.
The certifier highlighted the excellent energy performance of the complex thanks to its innovative facilities, designed with the highest standards in energy efficiency. The hotel also has an interior design based on finishes and furniture of noble materials, a landscaping project that includes native species, and a central lake that feeds on collect rainwater and water recovered from other processes; which feeds the irrigation network of the complex, thus reducing the consumption of water of the hotel.
Other aspects valued by the Leed Certification that minimize environmental impacts and guarantee the health and well-being of guests and employees are the policies of replacement of bathroom furniture and minimization of waste generation; the good air quality of the hotel spaces, which comply with the demanding ASHRAE 62.1-2016 standard and the Building Management Systems (BMS), which guarantees the efficient management of the building and its facilities, achieving a balance between customer comfort and the responsible use of energy resources.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Exclusively Ours, Inclusively Yours at ALG Vacations®Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Kids Stay for $20 Per Night at Hard Rock Resort & Casino Punta Cana
-
For more information on Iberostar Hotels & Resorts, Mexico, Riviera Nayarit
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by TravelPulse Staff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS