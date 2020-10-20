IHG Hotels & Resorts Featured in Season 3 of 'Tomorrow’s World Today'
WHY IT RATES: A reporter from ‘Tomorrow’s World Today’ was treated to a firsthand guest experience at two IHG properties in Dubai and another in Oman to observe their uniquely sustainable operations. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
After months of social distancing and quarantine measures, it’s only natural to daydream about your next big getaway. And if you’re going to dream, you might as well dream big, so allow us to serve up some inspiration. Join 'Tomorrow’s World Today' and IHG Hotels & Resorts on a visit to the glittering high rises of Dubai and sandy shores of Oman to enjoy the best of hotels stays, from jaw-dropping views and luxurious bedding to fine dining—but with sustainability at the heart.
Tomorrow’s World Today Discovery Reporter Jackie Long checks into IHG Hotels & Resorts’ voco, InterContinental and Crowne Plaza properties in Dubai and the Six Senses resort in Oman to learn all about their efforts to operate responsibly, from reducing plastic and food waste to creating unique guest experiences that help protect the planet, too.
Keith Barr, Chief Executive Offer, IHG Hotels & Resorts, commented: “Our purpose of True Hospitality for everyone not only means giving our guests the best experiences when they stay with us, but it also means doing right for the world around us. Many of our guests tell us how this responsible element of travel is increasingly high on their agenda and their response to some of our actions in this space is really encouraging, from how we innovate inside the hotel and support local communities, to inspiring future generations of hoteliers. These fantastic hotels in Dubai and Oman are a great representation of some of the sustainability work that takes place in our 5,900+ hotels all over the world, and we were thrilled to welcome Jackie and the Tomorrow’s World Today team to experience it first-hand.”
Long sees first-hand how the global hotel company works with green suppliers to minimize waste, such as The Fine Bedding Company, who uses recycled bottles to create plush duvet and pillow filling at the voco Dubai hotel. Long also learns about the hotel group’s use of AI technology, Winnow, to track, measure and reduce food waste from the hotel’s buffets and restaurants, with InterContinental Dubai Festival City’s clever menus resulting in both happy guests and 100,000 meals worth of food saved in just one year.
Long’s travels see her arrive at the luxury Six Senses Zighy Bay resort in Oman, tucked away between the dramatic rugged Musandam mountains and powdery beaches. While discovering the unique experiences the resort offers its guests, Long learns how sustainability is built into the heart of this destination, from home-grown dining and souvenirs made from recycled glass to the on-site creation of clean drinking water, which are all part of promoting a plastic-free stay.
Finally, we learn about the efforts IHG Hotels & Resorts undertakes to support the next generation of talent through work experience days. Run in partnership with INJAZ al-Arab, part of NGO, JA Worldwide, Long hosts a competition at Crowne Plaza Dubai Festival City for local Dubai International School students which not only gives them a first-hand look at the inner workings of a hotel but also inspires them to think creatively for solutions that promote a greener future for hospitality.
Episode four of season three’s Tomorrow’s World Today premieres Saturday, October 24 at 8:30 a.m. ET/PT on Science Channel and Sunday, October 25 at 6:30 a.m. ET/PT on Discovery. It's also coming to Amazon Prime in early 2021. The episode was filmed in December 2019.
