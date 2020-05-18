Last updated: 05:56 PM ET, Mon May 18 2020

IHG Hotels & Resorts Introduces ‘Clean Promise’ and Global Cleanliness Board

May 18, 2020

Intercontinental New York Barclay Hotel
PHOTO: Intercontinental New York Barclay Hotel. (Photo courtesy of Intercontinental Hotel Group)

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) is rolling out its new, science-led program of protocols and hygiene measures to battle against further spread of COVID-19 and provide its guests around the world with heightened confidence in their own safety during their stays.

IHG has partnered with industry-leading experts at Cleveland Clinic, Ecolab and Diversey and upped the ante on its existing, rigorous cleaning program called the ‘IHG Way of Clean’ (launched in 2015) with a fresh ‘IHG Clean Promise,’ to be implemented globally beginning June 1, 2020.

The IHG Clean Promise expands upon the existing program with added, COVID-19-targeted sanitation measures and best practices, many of which are already part of existing protocols, in keeping with recommendations from the World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local public health authorities in each destination.

The IHG Way of Clean already incorporates deep cleaning practices with hospital-grade disinfectant products. Additionally, guests will notice new and enhanced procedures in all areas of IHG hotels, including:

Reception: Check-in will involve reduced contact, touchless transactions, front-desk screens, hand-sanitizer stations, sanitized key cards and paperless checkout.

Guest Rooms: Visible verification of items sanitized (e.g., glassware, remote controls), scale-back of in-room furnishings and high-touch items, altered laundry protocols and incorporation of new technologies.

Public Spaces and Facilities: Intensified cleaning of high-touch surfaces, "last cleaned" logs, social distancing protocols and enforcement of best practices in such shared spaces as pools, fitness centers and lounges.

Food and Beverage: New standards and altered service approaches to buffets, banquets, catering and room service.

"By combining IHG's world-class knowledge and processes, with cutting-edge expertise from Cleveland Clinic, Ecolab and Diversey, we can reassure guests and colleagues that we're focused on protecting their health and wellbeing,” said Keith Barr, Chief Executive Officer of IHG. “This includes looking at where technology can make a difference, deploying enhanced, highly visible and more frequent cleaning measures, and different approaches to food and beverage, all underpinned by our new IHG Clean Promise."

IHG is working closely with teams of medical experts at the acclaimed Cleveland Clinic to develop new guidance and resources for employees on updated methods as they return to work, to keep both themselves and guests safe in this new environment.

—Information on cleanliness standards and techniques available in hotels and via IHG’s booking channels

—Signage and special operating procedures to ensure social-distancing is observed

—Instructions on use of personal protective equipment (PPE) as necessary

—Updated training and certification

—Making individual guest amenity cleaning kits available

—Hand-sanitizer and disinfecting wipes provided in guest rooms and in high-touch areas throughout hotels

IHG is also instituting a new ‘Global Cleanliness Board’ to lead these efforts—a group which consists of IHG experts in Operations, Health and Safety and Guest Experience, who’ll work with external specialists at the Cleveland Clinic to come up with updated solutions and best practices and ways to implement these at IHG properties worldwide.

For more information, visit ihg.com/clean.

