Karisma Begins First Phase of Hotel Reopenings on June 15
Hotel & Resort Karisma Hotels & Resorts Claudette Covey June 11, 2020
Karisma Hotels & Resorts will begin reopening its portfolio of properties in Mexico and the Caribbean on June 15 – and with new safety measures in place.
The first resorts to begin welcoming guests back on that date are Riviera Maya’s El Dorado Maroma, Palafitos Overwater Bungalows, Hidden Beach Au Naturel Resort and Generations.
On July 1, the company will reopen still more Riviera Maya resorts, including El Dorado Royale, El Dorado Casitas Royale and El Dorado Seaside, Margaritaville Island Reserve Riviera Cancun and Azul Beach Riviera Cancun.
Other July 1 reopenings include El Cielo Wintery & Resort in Mexico’s Baja California and Azul Beach in Negril, Jamaica.
In the Dominican Republic, Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana is slated to reopen July 15.
Beyond the Caribbean and Mexico, Karisma’s Hidden Holiday Villages in Montenegro is set to start welcoming back guests on June 15; and Allure Chocolat in Cartagena, Colombia, on Aug. 1.
“We’ve seen the number of direct bookings for trips in the next quarter significantly outpace bookings in 2019,” said Bill Linehan, president of Premier Worldwide Marketing, the worldwide representatives for Karisma Hotels & Resorts. “This shows that travel is coming back gradually but steadily and with even higher demand, which is incredibly important for our Mexico and Caribbean destinations that rely so heavily on tourism.”
To work toward the ensuring the safety of its guests, Karisma unveiled the Karisma Peace of Mind program, which features new health protocols, updated guidelines and “industry-leading best practices, including alignment with Delos Well Living’s International Well Building Institute and Well Living Lab, in conjunction with the Mayo Clinic, with endorsements by Deepak Chopra,” the company said.
“We hope to give our guests an authentic, upscale setting to restore and relax where they can be free of all worry,” said Linehan. “We’ve worked with world-renowned organizations to institute a comprehensive program that goes beyond cleanliness protocols to deliver a true sense of safety and relaxation for our guests.
Through June 30, Karisma is offering booking for future, refundable stays of up to 77 percent off along with $500 resort credits.
For more information on Karisma Hotels & Resorts
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS