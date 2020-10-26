Kids and Teens Stay Free at Palace Resorts This Holiday Season
It’s pretty fair to say that this year has been anything but normal, and the upcoming festive season is bound to offer no exception. Instead of taking it for granted that they’ll be journeying to see friends and relatives, people are re-evaluating their plans for the 2020 holidays.
In light of ever-changing U.S. state travel restrictions and the fact that indoor social gatherings are being discouraged by health officials, some see this fall and winter season as an opportunity to escape with their immediate families and quarantine-mates to a sun-drenched slice of paradise.
Palace Resorts is even further enhancing the appeal of its ten oceanfront, five-star, all-inclusive resorts in Mexico and Jamaica for families who’d rather pack their bags and head to the beach this holiday season than stay holed up in the States awaiting the onset of a white winter.
Palace PRO Specialist travel advisors can book their clients for the ‘Holiday in Paradise’ promotion, which offers a ‘Kids & Teens Stay Free’ provision at select Palace Resorts, even during the final week of 2020.
As a special perk on New Year’s Eve, guests will also get to experience one of Mexico’s most popular theatrical performances, ‘MYST’, at Moon Palace Cancun, which features live dancing and popular music from the 80s, 90s and today.
Families will find themselves celebrating the holidays amid an atmosphere of all-inclusive luxury, complete with impeccable service, fine dining, 24-hour room service, premium beverages and a whole lot more.
The eligible booking window runs through December 23, 2020, applicable on stays through December 23, 2021. The promotion applies to all room categories, except for adults-only and requires at least one paying adult to stay in the same room as kids staying free. A four-night minimum stay is required between December 24, 2020 – January 3, 2021, and a five-night minimum stay between March 28 – April 4, 2021, in order for the promotion to be activated.
There are certain blackout dates on the ‘Kids & Teens Stay Free’ promotion at The Grand at Moon Palace Cancun: December 24, 2020 – January 3, 2021; March 28 – April 4, 2021; and June 22 – August 21, 2021.
For more information, visit palaceproagents.com/en/offers/holiday-travel.
