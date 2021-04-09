Kids Stay Free at Hard Rock All-Inclusive in Mexico and the Dominican Republic
The all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotels of Mexico and the Dominican Republic are offering a kids-stay-free promotion through December 18, 2022.
Two kids can stay free with one full-paying adult and indulge in live entertainment, over-the-top amenities, seaside luxury and more.
When visiting, children will be treated like rockstars at the Roxity Kids with all kinds of age-appropriate activities for kids and teens alike, including live music, dining, Bob the Builder Construction Zone, Thomas & Friends Activity Depot, Barney’s Music Room and Angelina Ballerina Dance Studio at the Little Big Club.
Teens have their own adult-free zone, games, TVs, activities and music for some time to tune out on a family vacation.
In addition to kids' clubs, Hard Rock Hotels offers a variety of other amenities for families. For example, at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, families can enjoy the Rockaway Bay Water Park. In the Dominican Republic, families can enjoy rounds of mini-golf, and in Los Cabos, families can enjoy a bowling alley, the Music Lab and more.
No matter which Hard Rock property families choose, the Safe & Sound promise is in place to keep them safe with enhanced hygiene protocols, comprehensive, enhanced cleanliness and a sanitation plan that consists of added precautionary measures throughout all aspects of the guest and team member experience. Onsite testing is also available to meet country requirements for arrival and return journeys.
The promotion is available for booking now through October 31, 2021, for travel through December 18, 2022, and is valid at Hard Rock Hotel Cancun, Hard Rock Hotel Vallarta, Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya and Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos for up to two children ages 4-12 per room, per stay when accompanied by one full paying adult. The promotions is also valid at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana for up to two children ages 4-17 when accompanied by one full paying adult.
The Children’s ages MUST be notified on the reservation, and ages must be accurate at the time of travel (proof of age will be required upon check-in).
