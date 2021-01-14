AIC Hotel Group Offering Free COVID-19 Testing, Medical Assistance
All-inclusive Hard Rock Hotels throughout Mexico and the Caribbean, including UNICO 20 87 Hotel Riviera Maya and Nobu Hotel Los Cabos are meeting the demands of the latest travel restrictions by offering free COVID-19 testing and complimentary medical assistance for all U.S. residents in 2021.
The announcement comes on the heels of news that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will require all U.S.-bound air travelers to present proof of a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of departure beginning January 26.
AIC Hotel Group has revealed that existing and new U.S. reservations of three or more nights booked by February 28, 2021, for travel between January 26 and December 31, 2021, or until the mandate is lifted will receive two complimentary antigen tests per room. Guests will also have the option to purchase additional antigen tests at a cost of $50.
What's more, guests returning home to countries requiring a negative COVID-19 test result for entry who are checking out between January 26 and December 31, 2021, or until requirements are lifted, including the U.S., Canada and select destinations in Europe and Latin America, can undergo a COVID-19 PCR test on-site at their hotel at a discounted price of $99.
Meanwhile, AIC Hotel Group's complimentary on-site medical assistance applies to all existing and new reservations from countries requiring negative COVID-19 test results for entry for travel now through December 31, 2021, or until the requirements are lifted.
If a guest tests positive for COVID-19 during their stay, the assistance will pay for the cost of their extended stay to meet proper quarantine measures.
