How All-Inclusive Hard Rock Hotels Is Keeping Guests Safe

Since July 1, all of the AIC Hotel Group resorts in Mexico and the Caribbean have been officially reopened and are welcoming guests back to paradise.
The Cancun and Riviera Maya area, home to Hard Rock Hotel Cancun, Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya and UNICO 2087, has proven it’s a safe place for visitors by earning WTTC’s global safety stamp. Not to mention the destination has been successfully open since June.
Quintana Roo is working through a phased reopening and is currently in a Yellow phase.
According to Eridany Ceci Chávez Sánchez, Executive Sales Assistant at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, “Our phase depends on the Government regulations, as we comply with them. Currently the state of Quintana Roo is at a Yellow phase, which translates in fewer restrictions regarding certain facilities, for example Hotels can operate at 60% of their capacity. We comply with those instructions as well as following the guidelines dictated by our Safe + Sound program by Ecolab.”
All-Inclusive Hard Rock Hotels has implemented these enhanced health and safety protocols strategically throughout the resorts in a way that keeps guests and employees safe without interfering with a traveler’s vacation. Visitors can still do all of their favorite vacation activities, but things might just look a little different.
For example, swimming in the ocean, lounging by the pool and sipping on cocktails while soaking up the sun are all pastimes guests can enjoy. However, chairs are spaced apart to ensure social distancing from other guests, in addition to being thoroughly disinfected between use.
Upon arrival at the resorts, luggage is sanitized, and guests are screened with a health questionnaire and a temperature check. There is a mat for disinfecting shoes, and masks are worn indoors.
Employees wear masks and face shields when necessary, and there are barriers at the front desk and any areas where guests and employees need to converse. Guests are subtly reminded to clean their hands frequently with hand sanitizer stations located all throughout the resorts.
Visitors can enjoy a contactless stay, as QR codes are used for almost everything, from menus for room service, restaurants and spa treatments to daily activity itineraries and entertainment program schedules. With a quick scan of a QR code, guests can conveniently access all this information on their personal devices.
Activities are still available throughout the day, including yoga, water aerobics and pool trivia, with plenty of room for social distancing. Those looking to participate with even more space can rent out a complimentary yoga kit and access virtual sessions from their room.
With many people still working remotely and students learning virtually, the company invites families to enjoy their own office with a view while in paradise. This promotion allows for parents and children to get their work done throughout their stay—with an awesome view—while still enjoying everything the resorts have to offer during their downtime.
Due to the new hygiene and safety protocols, the AIC Hotel Group has been moving forward without any setbacks. Even when the resorts move into the next phase, Chávez Sánchez says a lot of these protocols will still be in place.
“The next step is that, once we are at green phase, we can fully reactivate the full Resort. Yet we will continue following the guidelines dictated by our Safe + Sounds program by Ecolab,” she said.
The “new normal” looks a bit different in Cancun and Riviera Maya, but Hard Rock Hotels is ensuring each and every guest still has the fun-filled, all-inclusive vacation they are in need of.
