Kimpton Announces New Hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz March 09, 2021
Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants announced March 9, 2021, that it will open the Kimpton Goodland Hotel – Fort Lauderdale Beach in April.
Located in the North Beach Village neighborhood, the three-story 96-room boutique hotel will combine luxury with mid-century design. Once the historic Escape Hotel, its laidback design and tropical gardens present a relaxing property for guests to escape in.
The property features three buildings, two pools and a rooftop bar. Guests will receive in-room yoga mats, morning coffee and tea service as well as complimentary bicycles.
“We’re so excited to bring The Kimpton Goodland to Fort Lauderdale, as Florida continues to be an important region for our growth,” said Kimpton CEO Mike DeFrino.
“The Goodland will provide something different for the destination, serving up an easy-breezy boutique experience and welcoming atmosphere to soon become a locally loved and highly sought-after neighborhood gem.”
This new hotel is owned by Banyan Investment Group and will be operated by Hotel Equities, which manages more than 185 hotels in the U.S. and Canada.
