Kimpton Hotels’ Annual Sale Kicks off October 11

Kimpton EPIC Hotel in Miami
Kimpton EPIC Hotel in Miami; provided by Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants

Kimpton Hotels’ annual sale kicks off on Tuesday, October 11, but you better get this nimble fingers ready to dial the number or type in the website – it only lasts until Thursday, October 13.

For this sale, IHG One Rewards members can receive up to 40 percent off the Best Flexible Rate at all participating Kimpton Hotels worldwide, while non-rewards members can receive 20-22 percent off on the sale.

You can still join the loyalty program prior to the sale starting on Tuesday. To take advantage of the annual sale, travelers must book a stay from October 15 through April 30, 2023.

In addition to the savings on bookings, the beauty of this sale is two fold. One is Kimpton’s regular perks for guests, including

complimentary pet-friendly amenities and on-demand access to pet services through its partnership with Wag!; complimentary Talkspace therapy sessions (available for a limited time); complimentary evening social hours; and its “Forgot It? We’ve Got It!” program.

But the other is the breadth of hotels participating in the annual sale.

The savings includes deals at two of Kimpton’s newest Thailand properties, Kimpton Maa-Lai Hotel Bangkok and Kimpton Kitalay Samui. Also in Asia, deals can be had at Kimpton Hotels in Australia, China, Indonesia, Japan, Canada, the Caribbean and Latin America, Europe – including Paris and Barcelona – and the U.S.

