Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants Announces Opening of a New Boutique Luxury Hotel in Barcelona
Hotel & Resort November 19, 2019
WHY IT RATES: With a bold Barcelona-inspired design, a rooftop pool and Mediterranean dining, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants is making its Spanish debut in Barcelona. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
Kimpton Vividora Hotel will be the first hotel in Spain for the boutique luxury brand Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, an IHG brand. Located in the famous Gothic Quarter, with 156 beautifully appointed guest rooms and three distinct restaurants and bars, Kimpton Vividora Hotel is poised to be the most exciting hotel opening in Barcelona in 2020.
Kimpton Vividora Hotel will be in the heart of Barcelona’s cultural and historical epicenter; the Gothic Quarter. This prime location is within walking distance to Las Ramblas, Barceloneta beach, La Boqueria, Plaça Catalunya, incredible shopping and the city’s legendary culinary scene.
The pedestrian-friendly nature of the neighborhood invites guests to explore an array of activities within a stone’s throw of the hotel.
Kimpton Vividora Hotel’s design is inspired by the textures, colors and historic details of the city. Kimpton’s Creative Director and Global SVP of Design, Ave Bradley, collaborated with local design agency El Equipo Creativo to infuse all spaces with an authentic Barcelona feel, contemporary details and local artwork.
Culinary and Cocktail Experiences
Perched one floor above the lively streets, Fauna restaurant will welcome guests into a warm space reminiscent of an elegant Barcelonian home. Chef Ferran López’s menu is rooted in Mediterranean flavors and family recipes with a creative, Kimpton twist.
On the hotel’s ground floor, floor to ceiling windows offer a look at Cafè Got which will offer locally-roasted artisan coffee and light bites by day and natural wines, artisanal vermouth and cocktails by night.
The rooftop bar, Terraza de Vivi, will feature a beautiful pool with sun loungers, elegant lighting, pergolas and lush greenery. The rooftop bar offers clever cocktails paired with creative small plates and expansive views of the city center.
General Manager
Mike Robinson, a native of Washington, D.C., has been appointed General Manager of the first Kimpton property in Spain. Mike will oversee the opening of the 156-room hotel, including three restaurants and bar outlets.
“We are very excited to bring Kimpton to Spain for the first time. From the thriving diversity and inclusiveness, to the passion for gastronomy and the arts, we couldn’t think of a more fitting first city than Barcelona. We are honored to be Gothic Quarter’s new neighbor and member of the community, as well as becoming Barcelona’s best loved,” said Mike Robinson, General Manager, Kimpton Vividora Hotel.
Robinson has over 15 years of experience in the luxury boutique hospitality industry and 13 years of experience with Kimpton Hotels, at eight properties across two different continents and three countries.
In the U.S., he ran the flagship 335-room Kimpton Palomar in Washington D.C. and has been instrumental in the openings of several Kimpton hotels in the Americas. Most recently, Mike was the General Manager for Kimpton’s milestone first opening in Europe, Kimpton De Witt in Amsterdam.
Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants began in San Francisco in 1981, as the original boutique hotel company, pioneering the concept of unique, distinctive, design-forward hotels in the United States before growing in Europe and opening in Asia earlier this year.
Kimpton spaces and experiences center on its guests, offering inspiring design that evokes curiosity and forward-thinking flavors that feed the soul. Every detail is thoughtfully curated and artfully delivered, so that guest experiences remain meaningful, unscripted and luxurious without the fuss.
Bookings are now available from February 2020 onwards at KimptonVividorahotel.com.
For more information on Barcelona, Spain
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS