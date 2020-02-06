Kimpton to Debut New Orleans Hotel in March
Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants will debut the 202-room Kimpton Hotel Fontenot on March 13 in New Orleans’ Central Business District, near the Arts District and French Quarter. The property’s opening marks Kimpton’s return to the Big Easy following a 15-year absence.
The hotel, whose name pays tribute to Cajun musicians and artists, is designed to capture the city’s history and musical legacy.
“New Orleans is one of the most creative, trendsetting and historic cities in the country. Every detail, from the thoughtful, purposeful music selection in the lobby to the early evening social wine hour and always-on programming is an expression of the modern Southern hospitality nature of the city and its locals,” said Kimpton Hotel Fontenot General Manager Jesseca Malecki. “Our goal with Hotel Fontenot is to honor the city’s heritage while occupying an exciting new niche in the local hospitality scene for visitors and locals alike.”
The property will introduce two signature venues: Gospel Coffee and Boozy Treats, just off the lobby and accessible to locals and guests alike; and The Peacock, featuring a cocktail program along with local dishes.
Kimpton Hotel Fontenot will also offer guests a range of complimentary perks, such as morning coffee service, PUBLIC bike rentals and a fitness center.
In celebration of its opening, the property is offering a “Crescent City Comeback” package, which includes 15 percent off the best available room rate, 15 percent off all beverages from the cafe, and 1,500 IHG Rewards Club loyalty points.
Additionally, the hotel will donate $15 from every booking to The Roots of Music, a local non-profit organization designed to empower New Orleans through music education, academic support and mentorship. The package is available for booking from Feb. 5 to April 30 using the code IDKTP for stays between March 13 through Aug. 31.
