Kimpton Will Unveil First Mexico City Properties in 2020
Hotel & Resort July 16, 2019
WHY IT RATES: The hotel will transform buildings into high-end boutique hotels. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer
Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants that the company will unveil their first properties in Mexico in 2020 with the opening of two high-end boutique hotels in the upscale neighborhood of Polanco in Mexico City.
Both projects are deemed adaptive reuse, an area that Kimpton holds decades of experience in. The company is known for transforming historic or non-hotel buildings into highly stylized and unique boutique spaces that honor the building’s original character.
The two hotels are owned by ZKC, a real estate investment fund specializing in Mexico City real estate developments. ZKC is developing the hotels in partnership with VineTower Development, LLC (development manager), Ambrosi Etchegaray (architect) and Arquitectura de Interiores (interior designer). True to Polanco’s residential neighborhood, the hotels will feature select room counts: one with 32 guestrooms and the other with 48 guestrooms.
Both hotels will offer a signature restaurant and rooftop bar. Additional amenities will include Kimpton signatures such as complimentary bikes, yoga mats in every guestroom, morning coffee and tea, and a nightly hosted social hour.
“Polanco will be home to Kimpton’s first two boutique hotels in the country and illustrates our continued growth in the Americas,” said Mike DeFrino, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants’ CEO. “We look forward to bringing Kimpton’s irreverent spirit and heartfelt hospitality to life with ZKC and VineTower.”
The dynamic Polanco neighborhood is home to numerous high-end boutiques, restaurants and art galleries, as well as 20 foreign embassies.
Culturally diverse and always evolving, Mexico City is an epicenter for historic and modern architecture and world-renowned culinary offerings. It’s also consistently ranked as one of the top two cities in the world with the most museums, including the popular Museo Nacional de Antropologia.
“We were looking for a boutique partner who had a track record of operational excellence and a true understanding of modern guest needs” said Mauricio Khalifa, partner for ZKC. “These two projects will complement but be distinct from one another, bringing an award-winning hospitality brand to a highly sought-after location. We’re excited to marry Kimpton’s expertise with our deep knowledge of the region.”
SOURCE: Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants press release.
For more information on Mexico City, Mexico
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS