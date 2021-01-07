Legendary Jamaican Entrepreneur Redefined ‘All-Inclusive’
There are people who are legends in their own right. Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart was one of those few and rare individuals. Today, we celebrate the life and legacy of one of the world’s true hospitality visionaries.
More than determined to change the all-inclusive vacation experience, this 5th generation Jamaican of humble beginnings forever revolutionized the luxury travel industry by offering travel advisors a cutting-edge and innovative resort brand that they could sell with complete confidence.
“It’s not hard work if you love what you do, so I’ve never really worked a day in my life.” —Gordon “Butch” Stewart.
For more than four decades, the ongoing love affair Butch Stewart and Sandals Resorts has shared with you, our valued travel advisors, has been unparalleled. This special bond has been the backbone of our brands, breaking the ceiling and transforming the Five Star Luxury All Inclusive Vacation experience into a class all its own.
Together, we have all been a part of something bigger than ourselves led by a man who believed in the power of ‘us’ and gave endless opportunities to learn and grow and the tools to make dreams become reality.
The legacy of our late Chairman lives on throughout all of us who he considered more than just industry friends or colleagues but, more importantly, a part of his Sandals family! We will continue in his footsteps and uphold his promise to dream big and deliver on his certainty that true luxury is always best enjoyed by the Caribbean sea.
On behalf of his son and Deputy Chairman, Adam Stewart, CD, and his entire family, we take this opportunity to thank you for your unwavering support. As we look ahead to sunnier days, rest assured you can count on us to continue to be that unstoppable force you and your clients have come to expect, love and trust.
For those wishing to share memories, stories and photos on the impact of Gordon “Butch” Stewart, please email allthatsgood@sandals.com.
Never be afraid to dream big...
SOURCE: Sandals Resorts press release.
