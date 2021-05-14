CDC Still Requires Masks on Buses, Trains and Planes
Impacting Travel Donald Wood May 14, 2021
The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Thursday that masks would still be required on buses, trains and airplanes despite previously announcing a relaxation of the facial covering protocols.
Earlier the same day, the CDC announced people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 would no longer need to wear masks or physically distance indoors or outdoors.
According to The Washington Post, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said the agency continues to update its policies, but did not explain why masks would be required on forms of public transportation, despite the changes announced hours earlier.
“Right now, for travel, we are asking for people to continue to wear their masks,” Walensky told The Washington Post.
U.S. President Joe Biden and his administration issued a mandate in January requiring facial coverings on public transportation, including in transit stations and airports. In April, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) extended enforcement of the order through September 13.
TSA spokeswoman Alexa Lopez said the agency “will continue to work closely with the CDC to evaluate the need for these directives.”
Last month, the CDC announced that Americans who have received an FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine could travel safely within the U.S. and would no longer have to get tested before or after travel unless required by the destination.
Sponsored Content
-
7 nights at the price of 6 in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
-
For more information on United States
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS