Lotte Hotel Seattle to Open in June
Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey February 07, 2020
Korea’s largest hotel chain, Lotte Hotels & Resorts, said it plans to debut its second U.S. hotel—the Lotte Hotel Seattle—in June.
Located downtown at 801 5th Avenue in the F5 Tower, the 44-story luxury property will feature 189 guestrooms, including 31 suites, on the first 16 floors.
It is being designed by French industrial designer Philippe Starck, who is responsible for the design of such properties as Nani Nani in Tokyo, Saint Martin’s Lane in London and the Royal Monceau Raffles Paris.
In 2015, Lotte took over ownership of the iconic New York Palace in New York City from the Sultan of Brunei, transforming the property into the Lotte New York Palace
The company’s brands include the SIGNIEL brand, Lotte City Hotels for business travelers and Lotte Resorts for families.
It opened its first property, the Lotte Hotel Seoul, in 1979. The company operates 20 hotels in Korea, a property in Guam, four in Russia, two in Japan, two in Vietnam, one in Myanmar and one in Uzbekistan.
At press time, no further information was available on the features and amenities of the Lotte Hotel Seattle.
The company is currently recruiting employees for the Lotte Hotel Seattle in the marketing, food-and-beverage and human resources departments. For more information, email lotteseattlehr@lotte.net.
