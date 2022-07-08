Margaritaville Island Reserve Riviera Maya to Debut in Early 2023
Margaritaville Island Reserve Riviera Maya, the third property in the Reserve brand and the first to operate as an adults-only resort, is set to debut in early 2023, said Karisma Hotels & Resorts.
The property, which is now open for bookings, unveiled savings of 47 percent and room rates beginning at $220 per person per night for bookings made by July 31, 2022, for travel between Jan. 3, 2023, and Dec. 23, 2023.
The resort will be equipped with 355 suites 13 categories, nine food-and-beverage venues, the first LandShark Brewery in Mexico, three swimming pools, two pickleball courts, St. Somewhere Spa and much more.
“As our third property to open under the Island Reserve brand, we wanted to create a new experience for our guests that is different from the others, which is why Margaritaville Island Reserve Riviera Maya is our first adults-only destination,” said Mario Mathieu, senior vice president business development, design and construction of Karisma Hotels & Resorts.
“Here, guests will be transported to an upscale coastal retreat where every room offers a view due to its crescent moon shape.”
Accommodation options include the King Paradise Suites, which features a generous amount of outdoor space; the oceanfront Beachfront Honeymoon Suites, with wrap-around terraces; and the Oceanfront Paradise Swim-Up Studio, which proffers up spectacular views of the Caribbean Sea and a terrace with an infinity pool.
The Coral Reefer Signature Suite can accommodate eight guests and includes a private butler, large infinity pool, a furnished terrace and a custom-built gaucho-style grill.
The resort will include the brand’s signature dining venues and bars, including the JWB Steakhouse, Frank & Lola’s Italian restaurant, the License to Chill Bar, the Five o’Clock Somewhere Bar & Swim-Up Bar, S.O.S. Swim-Up Bar and much more.
The property will also feature nearly 5,000 square feet of meetings space, which can accommodate up 400 people, and three breakout rooms with sea views.
It will also include a Sky Wedding venue, a Fins Up! Fitness Center, and such activities as pool parties with live bands and DJs, evening beach bonfires, pickleball and cornhole tournaments yoga, and a variety of watersports options.
