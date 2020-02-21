Marriott Attains Record Growth in Caribbean, Latin America
Marriott International achieved record growth in the Caribbean and Latin America last year, signing 10,000 rooms across 15 brands in 17 different countries and territories.
2019 marks the hotel giant's fourth straight year of record expansion in the region, increasing its portfolio in the region to 268 open properties and 55,195 rooms in 34 countries and territories.
Highlights of Marriott's epic year in the Caribbean and Latin America include 2,100 conversion rooms, the first Delta Hotels by Marriott signing in the region and the launch of the company's all-inclusive program last August. Since then, Marriott has signed seven management and franchise agreements for all-inclusive properties representing nearly 3,200 rooms, including an 800-room Marriott Hotels resort in Jamaica and a 240-room Ritz-Carlton property in Mexico.
What's more, Marriott's affordable lifestyle brands—including AC Hotels by Marriott, Aloft and Moxy—continue to expand rapidly throughout the region, signing a combined 1,284 rooms last year.
Marriott also completed its acquisition of Elegant Hotels Group last year. The group consists of 588 rooms across seven hotels located on Barbados' Platinum Coast.
"We had a landmark year for hotel transactions in the Caribbean and Latin America in 2019, fueled by the hotel development community’s demand for our leading business support and loyalty program, our attractive brands and strong owner interest in our new all-inclusive brand extensions," said Laurent de Kousemaeker, Chief Development Officer, Marriott International, in a statement. "With a growing pipeline of 146 hotels and resorts totaling over 24,000 rooms, we are poised for solid growth in this region, providing more opportunity to drive engagement with our loyalty members."
The record-breaking year certainly isn't anything new for Marriott, which expanded its global pipeline to 515,000 rooms as of year-end 2019 for the first time in the company’s history.
