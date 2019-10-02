Marriott Bonvoy Launches New ‘Eat Around Town’ Program
Hotel & Resort Donald Wood October 02, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Get points toward your next hotel stay by eating at restaurants around the United States.—Donald Wood, Breaking News Senior Writer.
From New York pizza to Southern BBQ or SoCal sushi, dining experiences are an integral part of travel. Today, Marriott Bonvoy, launched Eat Around Town by Marriott Bonvoy, a delicious new way to earn points when dining in the United States. Members can redeem Marriott Bonvoy points earned at over 11,000 restaurants participating in Eat Around Town towards free nights at more than 7,000 participating properties in 132 countries and territories and amazing experiences through Marriott Bonvoy Moments.
Marriott Bonvoy members who have enrolled in the program will earn points faster both when they dine at participating Eat Around Town restaurants while traveling and in their daily lives. Beginning today through November 11, 2019, Marriott Bonvoy members will receive eight points for every dollar spent at participating restaurants as part of an introductory offer. Thereafter, Marriott Bonvoy Elite members will earn six points per dollar spent and members four points per dollar spent. As always, members can earn more points when they charge their dining to their Marriott Bonvoy U.S. credit cards from Chase and American Express.
Brought to life in collaboration with Rewards Network, a leading fintech company for the restaurant industry, this unprecedented points offer can be leveraged at a wide selection of restaurants across the United States, ranging from local hot spots to tried-and-true favorites. Participating restaurants, searchable by location, can be viewed here.
"Our members are passionate about food and dining which go hand in hand with travel. We are excited to let our members earn points when they dine at over 11,000 restaurants with Eat Around Town by Marriott Bonvoy," said David Flueck, Senior Vice President, Global Loyalty at Marriott International. "Sharing an amazing meal with family, friends or colleagues will now be more rewarding as members can earn a significant number of points to enjoy the benefits of Marriott Bonvoy, even when they are not staying with us."
Members who are U.S. residents can start earning by simply visiting EatAroundTown.Marriott.com, creating a dining profile, and linking a credit or debit card. From there, their points will automatically be tracked when they dine at participating restaurants, allowing them to earn every time they use their linked card.
"Marriott Bonvoy is an iconic travel program known throughout the world, and we are delighted to provide our network of restaurants with this incredible opportunity to serve such an active and loyal member base," said Ed Eger, CEO of Rewards Network. "Marriott Bonvoy boosts awareness for our restaurants, and we are excited to give their members a new way to earn points while dining."
Marriott is in constant pursuit of finding new ways to tap into member passions such as dining out and provide them with unique experiences, whether or not they are traveling. In addition to Rewards Network, Marriott also has relationships with some of the biggest names in sports, music, arenas, chefs and more to offer members incredible and exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, the company's ever-expanding travel experiences marketplace.
For more information, reach out to your local travel agent.
SOURCE: Marriott Bonvoy press release.
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS