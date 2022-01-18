Marriott Bonvoy Offering Travelers The Trip of a Lifetime
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz January 18, 2022
Marriott Bonvoy will give three lucky TikTok contestants free stays at each of its 30 brands over 300 days with the new 30 Stays, 300 Days giveaway contest.
Those interested who are 21 years or older can submit a TikTok video with the hashtags #30stays300days and #contest through March 18, 2022, answering the question “How has travel shaped you?” The three winners will begin traveling this spring.
Winners will travel across some of the most incredible properties in Marriott Bonvoy’s brands, including brands like The Ritz-Carlton, Autograph Collection Hotels and even a stay at one of the luxury home rentals with Homes & Villas by Marriott International.
Each winner receives roundtrip airfare; exclusive experiences; $10,000 Marriott Bonvoy Gift Card to cover on-property meals, spa treatments and more; one $15,000 check; vouchers for free transportation with Uber; progression towards Marriott Bonvoy Elite Status and a free “Take Me Away” travel kit.
Winners will become Marriott Bonvoy correspondents, sharing their travels and each hotel stay with the world via TikTok.
“Our goal with this initiative is to reignite passion for travel in leveraging Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio in a creative way with a digital-first mindset. Travel is without a doubt one of the strongest tools we have to bring people together, broaden horizons, and foster growth all with an unwavering spirit of curiosity,” said Brian Povinelli, Senior Vice President, Brand, Loyalty & Portfolio Marketing. “We’re excited for our TikTok correspondents to embrace the transformative power of travel and showcase Marriott Bonvoy as the vehicle to explore the world through this once-in-a-lifetime experience.”
To learn more about the new contest, please click here.
