Marriott Cancun Collection Returns for Summer 2020
Hotel & Resort World Travel & Tourism Council Laurie Baratti June 22, 2020
JW Marriott Cancun Resort & Spa and Marriott Cancun Resort, the area’s iconic sister resorts that are together referred to as the ‘Marriott Cancun Collection’, have been green-lit to reopen their doors in line with Quintana Roo’s phased, post-COVID-19 re-opening strategy.
Impressively, JW Marriott Cancun was awarded the city’s very first safety and cleanliness certification by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC).
Whistleblower Claims TSA Failed to Protect Officers From...Airlines & Airports
The Florida Keys and Key West: What's New, Post-PandemicDestination & Tourism
SkyTeam Airlines Adopt SkyCare&Protect Safety PledgeAirlines & Airports
Qantas Cancels International Flights Through OctoberAirlines & Airports
Cancun itself was among the first destinations to receive WTTC’s SAFETY Stamp, a testament to the suitability of its new measures and health-safety protocols at airports, hotels, restaurants and other visitor venues.
The certification is intended to aid travelers in choosing destinations and vendors around the world that have satisfied a certain level of health and hygiene standards.
JW Marriott Cancun began welcoming guests back on June 8, while Marriott Cancun Resort is soon to follow suit, with a scheduled reopening date of July 1, 2020.
Both resorts are showcasing their recently revamped spaces—JW Marriott Cancun’s having completed a $40-million upgrade of all 447 of its ocean-facing accommodations, and Marriott Cancun Resort’s recently-debuted new lobby area and trendy, Tulum-inspired ‘SacBé Beach Shack’, which sprang onto the scene last summer.
“There’s no greater feeling than welcoming our guests back with refreshed, inviting spaces that lay the foundation for an exceptional vacation experience,” said Vice President and General Manager, Christopher Calabrese. “We continuously strive to elevate our offerings, and that started with JW Marriott Cancun’s design-forward room renovation. When taken in combination with Marriott Cancun’s new lobby, the final touch of an earlier renovation, it feels like two virtually new hotels.”
Also in the pipeline for launch later in 2020 is ‘Hana’ a Polynesian restaurant that’ll replace the Argentinian eatery, ‘La Capilla’ at Marriott Cancun Resort. The new dining venue’s design is set to feature distressed brick accents, intricate wood detailing in the ceilings and pops of yellow, decked out with contemporary furniture, wall-planters and Polynesian-inspired imagery.
Travelers who are keen to soak in the Marriott Cancun Collection’s special brand of beachfront relaxation can book the “Viva la Vacation” package, which offers a $100 daily resort credit with minimum three-night stays, valid now through December 30, 2020. Resort credits are good toward anything from a beach cabana or spa treatment to restaurant dining or beer buckets on the beach. Customers can simply enter code ES7 or simply shop under the “Deals and Packages” tab when browsing the Marriott website.
Rates at the Marriott Cancun Resort currently start at $199 per night, and $289 per night at JW Marriott Cancun Resort & Spa.
For more information, visit jwmarriottcancun.com or marriottcancunresort.com.
For more information on World Travel & Tourism Council, Cancun
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS